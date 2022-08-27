When an offensive lineman transfers to a new school there is going to be an adjustment period. But with Dre Doiron that learning curve was much smaller.

Doiron transferred from Buffalo where he got a taste of the wide zone blocking scheme under Scott Fuchs. He played for a season under Fuchs at Buffalo while he redshirted. Fuchs left for Kansas and last season Doiron started 10 games for Buffalo.

“It's been a smooth transition,” he said. “A lot of the things are similar to what I learned my freshman year of college. A lot of it's just kind of been picking it up and playing fast. Learning how to play around with the guys around you, that's a big thing in the offensive line. I think it's been a pretty smooth transition.”

He has blended in well with the offensive line since he arrived in the summer.

“It's been amazing,” he said. “The guys in the locker room are doing a wonderful job of welcoming me in. The resources we have here is just amazing.”