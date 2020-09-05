JayhawkSlant - Dru Prox ready for a big season and staying healthy

Last year the defense suffered a big loss when Dru Prox went down in week four against West Virginia. Going into that game Prox led the team in tackles in the first three contests and was on his way to what looked like a solid season.

“I was very upset,” Prox recalled. “Emotionally, I was very upset. I was very mad that, that happened when it happened, because I feel like I had let my team down at that point.”

There was nothing Prox could do. It was out of his control. His shoulder popped out of place three times in the West Virginia game and he knew something was wrong. He wouldn’t play another snap the rest of the season.

“I just feel like I could have made a difference if I got to keep playing the season,” he said. “Not to say I made a huge difference, the team was great without me, but I just feel like I could have added or contributed more to the team. I feel like that injury kept me from doing that. And I was more so upset with myself about it.”