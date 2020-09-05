JayhawkSlant - Dru Prox ready for a big season and staying healthy

Dru Prox ready for a big season and staying healthy
Last year the defense suffered a big loss when Dru Prox went down in week four against West Virginia. Going into that game Prox led the team in tackles in the first three contests and was on his way to what looked like a solid season.
“I was very upset,” Prox recalled. “Emotionally, I was very upset. I was very mad that, that happened when it happened, because I feel like I had let my team down at that point.”
There was nothing Prox could do. It was out of his control. His shoulder popped out of place three times in the West Virginia game and he knew something was wrong. He wouldn’t play another snap the rest of the season.
“I just feel like I could have made a difference if I got to keep playing the season,” he said. “Not to say I made a huge difference, the team was great without me, but I just feel like I could have added or contributed more to the team. I feel like that injury kept me from doing that. And I was more so upset with myself about it.”
The good news for the defense, Prox is back healthy. There was a short period during fall camp where he was nicked up and didn’t practice. But he is healthy and ready to go for the season.
This year he wants to provide more than just making tackles.
“I feel like I need to provide leadership along with me and a couple other guys,” Prox said. “I feel like I'm going to use last year as a stepping-stone. I've been watching a lot of film from last year and the four games I did get to play. I want to build on that, and do better than I did last year.”
The defense will return players on the defensive line who saw action last year, although there weren’t a lot of starts. The secondary lost a lot of snaps, but Prox believes a year in D.J. Eliot’s defense will help.
“I think it is possible as a whole we better understand the defense,” he said. “I feel like it's not a physical standpoint that's going to separate us from last year defense, because we had just as many physically talented guys, it's going to come down to how many guys on the team actually know the defense like the back of their hand.”
To hear much more from Prox watch his video interview below.