Duke's Cutcliffe has been in the same position as Leipold

Last year the Jayhawks went 0-9 and Leipold is trying to build a program like Cutcliffe has done at Duke.

Duke visited Kansas in 2009 and lost 44-16. The Jayhawks were ranked in the Top 25 and they caught Todd Reesing on a good day where the former KU quarterback threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in front of a capacity crowd with 50,000 in attendance.

In 2008 Cutcliffe was hired as the head coach at Duke to turn around the Blue Devils. In his second year they showed improvement winning five games. One of those losses however came to the Jayhawks.

David Cutcliffe knows exactly what Lance Leipold is going through and how he is trying to build the Kansas program.

From 2012-2019 Duke won 57 games and played in six bowl games. But it took Cutcliffe four years to reach his first bowl game.

“We've been there and done that,” Cutcliffe said. “They're (KU) in the beginning stages of building a program and anywhere Coach (Lance) Leipold has been he has done it in a big way. If you look not just at Wisconsin-Whitewater where they were ultra-successful, they were also ultra-successful at Buffalo.”

Kansas has played just three games in the Leipold era and Cutcliffe has researched his days back to Buffalo as they prepare to play the Jayhawks this Saturday.

“You see the Buffalo personality and that team changed as they stayed there,” Cutcliffe said. “We've looked back at that. Then, they have got three games at Kansas and all three games, the two losses were one score games in the third quarter. You see a team that's tough and playing fast. They have a lot of parts that are impressive.”

Leipold retained half of the previous staff at Kansas and brought five on-field coaches with him from Buffalo. Although it is a staff with a combination of different backgrounds Cutcliffe can see some of the things Leipold is trying to instill in the program.

“The staff is unique,” he said. “It's a blend of guys that have been at Kansas and a blend of guys that came with Coach, with the exception of the special teams coordinator from Bowling Green. You're getting a lot of blends of things, but I can tell you, you see the handprint of Lance Leipold on this team.”

Cutcliffe said one concern is the speed and play-making ability of Jason Bean at quarterback. He mentioned his track speed during his press conference and said, “their offense has weapons.”

Leipold has been successful at turning programs around and Cutcliffe believes he is seeing that foundation being built at Kansas.

“They do have balance on offense,” Cutcliffe said. “They can throw the football. Exceptional in the kicking game and emphasize it well. He has a formula that he believes in. They take care of the football. They've got one turnover in three games. All the things that good teams do to win, you can already see that personality taking place at Kansas."