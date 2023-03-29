When Dylan McDuffie had a chance to end up at Kansas it did not take him long to find a new home.

McDuffie entered the portal after one season at Georgia Tech. Before that he started his career at Buffalo where he was recruited by Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

The KU staff knew about him from their time in Buffalo and McDuffie knew what he was getting with the coaches.

When the call came a scholarship was open, an official visit was not needed.

“I didn't even need to take a visit,” McDuffie said. “I already knew once we had a couple conversations and I said, yeah, this is where I want to be.”

Having a relationship with the coaches played a key role knowing he could trust them. And he could reach out to his past teammates to hear about their experience at Kansas.

He arrived in January and quickly picked up the offense.

“It's been pretty easy, I would say, obviously, it comes to work with just being in the playbook and focusing on the attention to detail,” McDuffie said. “Watching film, going back last year, watching some of the stuff that was going on. But it's been a blessing, honestly, just being able to get back to somewhere I'm familiar with and to a system that I feel like I've had success in and I'm going to have success in. And with a downhill physical mindset when it comes to running the ball also.”

McDuffie talks about his spring experience, the running back group, and how he loves to play a physical brand of football. Watch what McDuffie had to say about playing at KU.