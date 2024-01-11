“Versatility and experience are my top strengths,” Wudke said. “Being able to play any down, run or pass. I can add another element to the defense, being able to play at multiple spots.”

When Wudke entered the transfer portal KU went after him quickly. Defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu started recruiting him within a couple days after evaluating his film. He hopes to bring versatility to the defensive line.

Dylan Wudke is going to fill a much-needed position the Kansas coaches were looking for in the transfer portal.

At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds Wudke can use his size in the run game. His last two seasons at Youngstown State he demonstrated an ability to make plays in the backfield. Wudke recorded 20 TFL and nine sacks his sophomore and junior years.

He narrowed his choices down to Kansas and Boise State, before committing to the Jayhawks. The opportunity to play in the Big 12 played a factor.

“The opportunity that Kansas brings for my future and adding into an already winning team that has something going for the next year,” he said. “Also playing against the best competition week in and week out.”

One of the other draws was playing for Onatolu and a staff that has a reputation of developing players.

“Coach Onatolu is a great coach and has produced guys at that position,” Wudke said. “Everyone on the staff knows how to be successful at any level. They really turned the program around.”

A player never knows what will happen after entering the portal. Wudke talked with different college coaches before finding a home at KU.

“I'm glad it's over, now it's time to go to work,” he said.