Earl Bostick adjusted to left tackle after his tight end days
When Earl Bostick played his final high school game it was in the Border Bowl featuring the top high school players from South Carolina and Georgia. Bostick recorded seven tackles that game playing defensive end.
That would be the last time he would play defense.
Bostick signed with Kansas and as a true freshman played in 10 games as a tight end started four of them. His sophomore year he mainly played on special teams.
Then came the move to offensive tackle and that was a big change.
“The transition was a little difficult,” Bostick recalled. “The only thing that was a little difficult about it was adding more weight trying to be a tackle. I gained about 40 pounds since then. Now I am feeling good, carrying my weight as I should. It was a totally different reality from being a tight end and then just not catching the ball, and then going to just block for your running back or quarterback.”
The transition was a smooth process after Bostick adjusted to playing on the line. Last year he started seven games for the Jayhawks and then another position switch happened.
He went from the right side to left tackle.
“Only thing I say is the difference between that was just switching of the feet, and switching up the plays in my head,” Bostick said. “It wasn't difficult. It wasn't hard at all. It was just trying to switch up my movement, switching up the feet. It just had to be that little flip of the switch in your head and that's it.”
Bostick had to learn on the fly since he made switch to left tackle during the season. He has continued to grow on the left side after spring football and going through fall camp. His focus is improving day-by-day.
“I’ve been playing great and playing like I want to be,” he said. “I want to better myself each day, one percent every day, trying to see what I can do to better myself from steps, from hand placements, from blocking on a guy and stuff like that. More conditioning, working out, just treating my body right and just trying to get that 1% every day.”
He has been through several offensive line coaches in his career at Kansas. Scott Fuchs took over as the offensive line coach after Lance Leipold was hired.
“Working with him is great,” Bostick said of Fuchs. “I understand that he's coming from years of coaching. Coming to KU, I'm thankful for him coming here. He brings mentorship and is a great leader. Bringing new techniques and new learning experience from his past coaching stuff too, and I appreciate him for coming.”
Fuchs did not to get to work with the players until camp started in the beginning of August. He has liked what he has seen from his left tackle.
“He's been pretty impressive,” Fuchs said. “He’s a long guy, very strong in the weight room and that's impressive. He's very quick and very fast. He's pretty darn sound with his technique right now. Whether it's pass blocking or run blocking there's things I remind him of all the time. The offense is new, but I think Earl’s done a really fantastic job picking everything up that we've been doing and I'm excited about what he can bring.”
The Jayhawks will open the season against South Dakota in eight days and Bostick is looking forward to watching the offensive line grow and come together. They have worked hard as a group to improve for the season opener.
“We can improve and we're improving each day,” Bostick said. “We are trying to bond with each other more each and every day. From just having lunch with each other and sitting down, working out with each other, making sure we look at film with each other.
He continued: “Just making sure that everyone is on the same page. If we have one person off, it's going to hurt. It's going to hurt the team. So, we have to create it like this and make sure we all together from the starters to second team to the third team.”