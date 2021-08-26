Earl Bostick adjusted to left tackle after his tight end days

When Earl Bostick played his final high school game it was in the Border Bowl featuring the top high school players from South Carolina and Georgia. Bostick recorded seven tackles that game playing defensive end.

That would be the last time he would play defense.

Bostick signed with Kansas and as a true freshman played in 10 games as a tight end started four of them. His sophomore year he mainly played on special teams.

Then came the move to offensive tackle and that was a big change.

“The transition was a little difficult,” Bostick recalled. “The only thing that was a little difficult about it was adding more weight trying to be a tackle. I gained about 40 pounds since then. Now I am feeling good, carrying my weight as I should. It was a totally different reality from being a tight end and then just not catching the ball, and then going to just block for your running back or quarterback.”

The transition was a smooth process after Bostick adjusted to playing on the line. Last year he started seven games for the Jayhawks and then another position switch happened.

He went from the right side to left tackle.

“Only thing I say is the difference between that was just switching of the feet, and switching up the plays in my head,” Bostick said. “It wasn't difficult. It wasn't hard at all. It was just trying to switch up my movement, switching up the feet. It just had to be that little flip of the switch in your head and that's it.”