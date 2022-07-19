Earl Bostick Jr. ready to leave an impact at Kansas
Lance Leipold referenced super-senior offensive tackle Earl Bostick Jr.’s tenure at Kansas a little over 3:00 into his national presser at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington this past week.
That’s because Bostick – A 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree – has watched several different position coaches and offensive coordinators guide the Kansas program since he enrolled back in 2017.
“(Bostick) has had at least eight different position coaches,” Leipold said. “That’s not normal and, really, not fair. For us to be a program that can develop and stay consistent, we have to earn trust.”
One year ago, Leipold’s coaching staff was completely fresh to the Kansas program. But the 2021 season offered the program a rough draft to guide themselves on, taking the next steps this offseason to bring the team up to par.
Bostick was at Kansas during both years of the Les Miles era, earning starts in seven of nine games during the pandemic-altered 2020 season, and previously logged four appearances late in 2019.
The biggest change for Bostick this time around was culture.
“It was tremendously different,” Bostick said of Leipold’s arrival. “The blueprint that he gave us, the culture, the aspects of trying to be a player’s coach, just trying to be there for us. He wanted to turn around this program.”
Bostick added in Arlington this past week that things are feeling more natural heading into a second fall camp under offensive line assistant Scott Fuchs.
“We don’t have to think as much as we used to,” Bostick said.
Bostick continued: “The way (Fuches) teaches is breaking it down to a T, whereas you don’t have to narrow down your thoughts on what he’s trying to teach us and stuff. That’s the good thing about him, (he) tries to bring it down to the point where you can’t have a question about it, you just know.”
The offensive line itself has undergone extensive change during the past year, installing a new system under Kotelnicki and Fuchs. Bostick gelled with the new leadership this past season, starting all 12 games up front for the Jayhawks and allowing just 16 sacks alongside the offensive line.
And with added depth to the offensive line this offseason, including Buffalo transfers Nolan Gorczyca and Deondre Doiron, there’s room for growth under the leadership’s second year.
“It’s a business,” Bostick said of the Leipold staff. “I’m glad that I’ve been a part of those two different staffs. I’m glad to have been a part of different position coaches because everyone has different philosophies and techniques they use. It gave me more knowledge of the game.”
One year under Leipold made a difference for Bostick, who stood out during spring practices and earned himself a spot in Kansas' lineup at Big 12 Media Days. According to Bostick, Kansas was always his plan from the start.
Bostick will play a critical role for the offensive line, again, this season. Kansas’ promising backfield will depend on it. But more importantly for Bostick, he wants to leave a lasting influence on the next lineman to fill his slot.
“I wanted to leave a legacy, not for me, but for KU,” Bostick said. “I want to play a part to be the first step to change the program around and lead to a winning season and bowl games.”