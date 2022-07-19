Earl Bostick Jr. ready to leave an impact at Kansas

Lance Leipold referenced super-senior offensive tackle Earl Bostick Jr.’s tenure at Kansas a little over 3:00 into his national presser at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington this past week.

That’s because Bostick – A 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree – has watched several different position coaches and offensive coordinators guide the Kansas program since he enrolled back in 2017.

“(Bostick) has had at least eight different position coaches,” Leipold said. “That’s not normal and, really, not fair. For us to be a program that can develop and stay consistent, we have to earn trust.”

One year ago, Leipold’s coaching staff was completely fresh to the Kansas program. But the 2021 season offered the program a rough draft to guide themselves on, taking the next steps this offseason to bring the team up to par.

Bostick was at Kansas during both years of the Les Miles era, earning starts in seven of nine games during the pandemic-altered 2020 season, and previously logged four appearances late in 2019.

The biggest change for Bostick this time around was culture.

“It was tremendously different,” Bostick said of Leipold’s arrival. “The blueprint that he gave us, the culture, the aspects of trying to be a player’s coach, just trying to be there for us. He wanted to turn around this program.”