JayhawkSlant - Earl Bostick makes transition from TE to tackle

In the Jayhawks first two games, Earl Bostick has graded out near the top of the offensive linemen according to the PFF report card.

This is the first year he is starting on the offensive line, but it isn’t the first start of his Kansas career. As a freshman he started games at tight end before moving to tackle. Bostick said he successfully made the transition after redshirting last year.

“I came here as a tight end," Bostick said. “One thing that is a little different is different technique, just a different learning process of transitioning from a tiny to tackle, but I'm up to the point and I'm trying to help team help the team as much as possible.”

Although Bostick has graded out well there are other positions along the line that haven’t had those same fortunes. According to the PFF grades there is room for improvement and Les Miles said the same thing at his press conference.

Bostick said he saw improvement from the Coastal Carolina game to the Baylor game.

“From week one there was just a little bit of miscommunication,” Bostick said. “It's just learning more. We just do that inside (The OL) then with Baylor now we were just going into week three. We just had to just do that even more and just worked out our technique each day and every day.”