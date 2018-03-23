The 6-foot-4 floor general from Little Elm (Texas) High has tremendous size, burst and versatility to play as a high-end scorer or set-up man. Rivals.com caught up with him for the latest on his recruitment, where he says two bluebloods are standing out with their early efforts.

A top three player in the class of 2020 and arguably the top point guard prospect in America regardless of class, R.J. Hampton is a wanted man.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Hampton broke down the programs chasing him the hardest, how much added strength has helped and playing with the target of a high ranking on his back.

Duke: "I think things stand real well with them and when we went out there it was a great experience. I know that coach (Jeff) Capel is always in touch with my dad, at least every week, probably every three or four days really especially because he's my AAU coach. I'm hoping to get an offer this spring or summer."

Kansas: "Coach Jerrance Howard is always texting my dad and working me really hard. Those two schools, Duke and Kansas, have been recruiting me the hardest even though they can't contact me directly. So I think once the middle of June comes and they can that it will be crazy."

Others in the mix: "I'm liking UCLA and I feel like all the Texas schools have been recruiting me hard like Texas, Baylor and TCU. Mississippi State and Oklahoma State are the two newest ones that have really reached out to me the past few weeks so I'm just trying to get a feel for everybody."

How has added strength helped:"My new strength been helping me a lot. I get in the weight room at least three times a week with my trainer and then a lot of times before practice. I think that was the part I was missing for playing at a high level. I knew I had to get stronger."

Playing with a target on his back: "I like the target on my back. I know when you are considered one of the best that people are going to come at you 10 times harder and go at your head. I always pride myself on saying I don't have anything to prove, but at the same time I want to show what other people have said about my game is true."