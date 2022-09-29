Kansas held Duke to just 13 points through the first half last Saturday and stopped the Blue Devils five times that day. The KU defensive line helped to shut down Duke’s run game, allowing just 75 yards combined between primary running backs Jordan Waters and Jaylen Coleman.

Translating the scouting report onto the gridiron is something defensive lineman Eddie Wilson says starts with finding the “devil in the details,” an expression Wilson said, on Wednesday, he picked up from position coach Jim Paganos.

Kansas is showing gradual progress, defensively, just four weeks into the regular season. Currently, the KU defense is allowing 5.6 yards per play from opposing offenses - down from 6.1 yards from last year’s 2-10 campaign.

“Once we clean up the little things, we’re just going to be way better,” Wilson said. “We’re playing good, but once we clear up the little details and take that next step, we can be very good.”

Partly crediting the transfer class, Wilson said the strong fall slate opened the team’s eyes to what their ceiling could be.

“We knew what we had, it was just a different feeling here,” Wilson said. “That’s when we bring the transfers and put it all together (at) fall camp. We all knew what was going on.”