Eddie Wilson followed Lance Leipold to make a difference
Kansas held Duke to just 13 points through the first half last Saturday and stopped the Blue Devils five times that day. The KU defensive line helped to shut down Duke’s run game, allowing just 75 yards combined between primary running backs Jordan Waters and Jaylen Coleman.
Translating the scouting report onto the gridiron is something defensive lineman Eddie Wilson says starts with finding the “devil in the details,” an expression Wilson said, on Wednesday, he picked up from position coach Jim Paganos.
Kansas is showing gradual progress, defensively, just four weeks into the regular season. Currently, the KU defense is allowing 5.6 yards per play from opposing offenses - down from 6.1 yards from last year’s 2-10 campaign.
“Once we clean up the little things, we’re just going to be way better,” Wilson said. “We’re playing good, but once we clear up the little details and take that next step, we can be very good.”
Partly crediting the transfer class, Wilson said the strong fall slate opened the team’s eyes to what their ceiling could be.
“We knew what we had, it was just a different feeling here,” Wilson said. “That’s when we bring the transfers and put it all together (at) fall camp. We all knew what was going on.”
Up against a tough Big 12 foe, Iowa State, this week, Wilson said Kansas’ “1-0 mentality” isn’t changing at practice and that the wins, as of late, have been a product of a week-by-week approach
Wilson’s role, like many defensive linemen, is often overshadowed by the high-flying heroics, but the 315-pound super-senior is playing a critical role in bringing the KU defense back to respectability.
Wilson made the decision to move to Lawrence through the transfer portal without even a campus visit. Wilson, now in his second year on scholarship at Kansas, said coming to the Midwest was a “great decision.”
“I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew what to expect from the coaches,” Wilson said. “I knew (Leipold) came from a winning culture, I’d seen him do it at the (Division III) level… he came to Buffalo and did it - I just believe in Coach Leipold, that was the main reason I came here.
“This is just hard work. We’ve been here for like 16 months or something like that, had our heads down and just working.”
