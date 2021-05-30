Eddie Wilson will transfer to Kansas, excited for new start

Wilson said he was recruited to Buffalo by Rob Ianello out of high school. He was committed to Boston College as a junior but ended up going the prep school route. He said academics played a part in landing at a prep school, but it worked out for him in the long run.

“I'm going to be here for guys on and off the field,” Wilson said. “I've been here before and started on the field. I want to lead by example with my actions and I want to help the whole defensive line be dominant. I want them to see how hard I will work. I want to help everyone I can.”

Wilson is ready to meet his new teammates in the upcoming hours and wants to help any way he can.

The All-Mac selection at defensive tackle announced he would be joining the Jayhawks roster and will be in Lawrence to start summer workouts.

Eddie Wilson is going to be the first known transfer to leave Buffalo and start a new chapter at Kansas with Lance Leipold.

When he entered the portal there were other schools who reached out to him, but he could not pass up the chance to play for Lance Leipold and defensive coordinator Brian Borland. He watched Leipold build a successful program for the Bulls and he wanted to be a part of the same process at Kansas.

“It's just the way he goes about it,” Wilson said of Leipold. “At Buffalo he forced that winning culture on you. That's all he preaches is buying into the program. You are going to buy in regardless.

“Whether you like it or not you're going to buy into Coach Leipold. He's going to get the best out of you and he's not going to give up on you. He will keep pushing and pushing until you understand the process.”

He also likes the chance to further his career playing under Borland and his defensive scheme. He learned the defense at Buffalo and believes it will help him at Kansas.

“At Buffalo we blitzed a lot and I like that because I can move around,” Wilson said. “I just don't like being in one place. He puts you in a position to succeed. He gives you an opportunity to play in different schemes. He’s a great coach.”

Wilson earned the starting job as a freshman in 2018. He started three games at defensive tackle. As a sophomore he started all 13 games and that string continued last year doing the same in the seven games Buffalo played.

At 6-foot-4, 300 pounds he will give the Jayhawks some added size. Playing on the interior he has recorded 45 tackles in his last 20 games. He was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Week against Akron.

He was under-recruited coming out of high school and said he uses that as motivation. When he announced he was entering the transfer portal schools like Florida, Indiana, Purdue, and Texas Tech reached out to him. But he still feels he is under the radar.

“I'm excited and I've always been under recruited,” Wilson said. “I was committed to Boston College my junior year, but I went to a prep school before I went to Buffalo. I've always felt I've been under recruited.

“Recently I had some big-time Power Five schools, but I've always been under recruited I felt. Even in this process I was. I just want to go out there and make people pay for turning their heads on me.”