JayhawkSlant - Edgar Amaya plans to enroll early at Kansas

Edgar Amaya is rated as the Jayhawks top offensive line commit and he’s working on a new position. Amaya plays on the interior at guard, but is learning the trades of playing center.

That’s what he plans to do at Kansas.

“It is probably the hardest position on the offensive line for sure,” he said. “Because you've got to keep up with the tempo. You've got to make calls on the line and also you’ve got to worry about snapping and you always have one hand in between your legs.”

Amaya has been spending time in practice working on center. One of the advantages he has is the ability to move around the offensive line.

“One of my strengths is how versatile I am,” he said. “If my team needs me at guard, I can go at guard, if they need me at tackle, I can go tackle. I will be playing center for K.U. I'm always going out to practice center on my own time or stuff like that.”