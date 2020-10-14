JayhawkSlant - Edgar Amaya plans to enroll early at Kansas

Edgar Amaya plans to enroll early at Kansas
Edgar Amaya is rated as the Jayhawks top offensive line commit and he’s working on a new position. Amaya plays on the interior at guard, but is learning the trades of playing center.
That’s what he plans to do at Kansas.
“It is probably the hardest position on the offensive line for sure,” he said. “Because you've got to keep up with the tempo. You've got to make calls on the line and also you’ve got to worry about snapping and you always have one hand in between your legs.”
Amaya has been spending time in practice working on center. One of the advantages he has is the ability to move around the offensive line.
“One of my strengths is how versatile I am,” he said. “If my team needs me at guard, I can go at guard, if they need me at tackle, I can go tackle. I will be playing center for K.U. I'm always going out to practice center on my own time or stuff like that.”
With Amaya’s season in full swing and the college season starting last month, he still finds time to stay in contact with the Kansas coaches.
“Me and Coach Meadows have a great relationship, we're family,” Amaya said. “We know each other very well. We call and catch up at least once every week. He tells me what he's doing out there, we just keep up, and talk about family things.
I also talk to Coach Dearmon, whenever he's not busy. He's a coordinator, so he has a lot on his plate, but he always checks up on me.”
Amaya believes he is off to a good start his senior after missing time for what he calls a procedure that needed to be done.
“I’m back and better than ever,” he said.
His next stop from Alabama will soon be to Lawrence. Amaya plans to graduate early and will make the move to Kansas in January. That would help give him a head start on learning the offense and working with the coaches in spring football.
“I'm looking at graduating early,” he said. “Right now, I'm doing everything in my power to get there and start early. It would be a big benefit. I'm going to get in there, get some reps early, before everybody else can. I'll get adjusted to the speed of the game. If I come early, I'm going to get those workouts in, and just get adjusted to everything.”