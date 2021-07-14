Edric Hill recaps visit to Kansas and meeting with coaches
Near the end of the June dead period the Kansas coaching staff hosted a BBQ that featured some of the area’s top 2023 recruits.
Edric Hill, a defensive lineman from North Kansas City, was one of the prospects on hand for the visit.
“I loved the visit,” Hill said. “It was my second time going on a visit. It was wonderful. I liked the history of Kansas. I love the campus. I love all the coaches and the fans, and I like the support they give the players. And I liked talking to Coach Drake about the d-line and stuff. The food was good, and I had a great time down there.”
Hill has been a target of the Jayhawks for a while that began when Jake Schoonover started recruiting him after he joined the KU staff.
When Hill was on the visit, he got to learn more about the defensive line and how they are coached during his meeting with Kwahn Drake.
“I liked his energy,” Hill said. “Every person he comes around, he’s got good energy, and he bonds with them. And I like a coach who does that. If I'm, upset or something, he'll put a smile on my face. And I could see that happening with him. I like Coach Drake a lot.”
After Hill met with Drake, he spent time talking with head coach Lance Leipold.
“I learned a lot talking to him,” Hill said. “He was telling me about KU and asking about my family. He was talking about his program works how to be a great person besides being a good athlete, and do good in class and being a great person, being a great person for the family, and supporting people. It was great talking to him.”
Hill was not the only player from North Kansas City at the event. He was there with his teammate Domonique Orange, who also holds an offer from the Jayhawks. The two line up next to each other on the defensive line and present match-up problems for offensive coordinators.
“We have good chemistry,” Hill said. “Me and Dom are close friends. We learn from each other and from our mistakes, and we push each other. Dom teaches me a lot on recruiting, because you know he has a lot of offers and he's telling me how it is and how to go through the recruitment. He's just showing me the path, being a good friend and teammate.”
Before the dead period Hill took visits to Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa State. He said he plans to take another to Iowa State and will plan more after that.
“I like the recruiting and it all has been good,” he said. “I'm blessed to have this type of attention and the chance to being able to play at the next level.”
