Edric Hill recaps visit to Kansas and meeting with coaches

Near the end of the June dead period the Kansas coaching staff hosted a BBQ that featured some of the area’s top 2023 recruits.

Edric Hill, a defensive lineman from North Kansas City, was one of the prospects on hand for the visit.

“I loved the visit,” Hill said. “It was my second time going on a visit. It was wonderful. I liked the history of Kansas. I love the campus. I love all the coaches and the fans, and I like the support they give the players. And I liked talking to Coach Drake about the d-line and stuff. The food was good, and I had a great time down there.”

Hill has been a target of the Jayhawks for a while that began when Jake Schoonover started recruiting him after he joined the KU staff.

When Hill was on the visit, he got to learn more about the defensive line and how they are coached during his meeting with Kwahn Drake.

“I liked his energy,” Hill said. “Every person he comes around, he’s got good energy, and he bonds with them. And I like a coach who does that. If I'm, upset or something, he'll put a smile on my face. And I could see that happening with him. I like Coach Drake a lot.”