JayhawkSlant - Elijah Mc-Cantos plans to visit Kansas in June

During the coaching change and transition several Kansas coaches stayed in contact with key recruits. During that time, they maintained relationships not knowing what the future would bring but wanted to be prepared.

Kansas hired Lance Leipold and one of the coaches he retained on his coaching staff is Chevis Jackson who is recruiting Elijah Mc-Cantos from Edison High in Miami.

Mc-Cantos, a cornerback, has been talking to Jackson in recent months.

“Our relationship has been tight,” Mc-Cantos said. “Coach Jackson is a coach that has been there from day one. He’s shown me how business goes and gave me some life advice. He’s a great coach and a great father figure.”

It became official on Wednesday that Jackson would be a part of Leipold’s staff and will continue coaching the cornerbacks. From the beginning Jackson told Mc-Cantos Kansas would be a good program for him and continues that message.

“He’s given me the backside and Illustration of how I’m going to fit into the program and gave me the benefits to it,” he said. “As well a good system of starting freshman.”