JayhawkSlant - Elijah Mc-Cantos plans to visit Kansas in June

Elijah Mc-Cantos plans to visit Kansas in June
During the coaching change and transition several Kansas coaches stayed in contact with key recruits. During that time, they maintained relationships not knowing what the future would bring but wanted to be prepared.
Kansas hired Lance Leipold and one of the coaches he retained on his coaching staff is Chevis Jackson who is recruiting Elijah Mc-Cantos from Edison High in Miami.
Mc-Cantos, a cornerback, has been talking to Jackson in recent months.
“Our relationship has been tight,” Mc-Cantos said. “Coach Jackson is a coach that has been there from day one. He’s shown me how business goes and gave me some life advice. He’s a great coach and a great father figure.”
It became official on Wednesday that Jackson would be a part of Leipold’s staff and will continue coaching the cornerbacks. From the beginning Jackson told Mc-Cantos Kansas would be a good program for him and continues that message.
“He’s given me the backside and Illustration of how I’m going to fit into the program and gave me the benefits to it,” he said. “As well a good system of starting freshman.”
One thing Mc-Cantos has noticed is Jackson will put cornerbacks on the field early in their career. The Jayhawks offered him early in his junior year.
“He told me he likes my athleticism, speed, quickness, IQ, and ability to play the game fast,” Mc-Cantos said.
The NCAA has lifted restrictions and official visits will start up next month. It is not clear how the Kansas staff will handle June visits, but Mc-Cantos has the Jayhawks first up on his list when they resume.
He said he plans to visit Kansas and Illinois in June.
Recruits have been limited to meeting with coaches over Zoom and virtual tours. Now recruits will be able to meet with coaches face-to-face for the first time in 16 months.
“When it comes to choosing a school, I look for a safe environment to be at,” Mc-Cantos said. “I’m looking for a coach that could coach me as a man and ball player, as well as early playing time. And lastly, a long-term relationship in the after-life of college.”
Mc-Cantos said he is hearing the most from Kansas, Illinois, Florida State, Penn State, Washington Stat, and West Virginia.