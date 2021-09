This past weekend, Adem Bona, the 6-foot-10, 210-pound center from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., took an official visit to the University of Kansas.

Following his official visit to Kansas, Bona, the No. 33 ranked player in the 2022 class, caught up with JayhawkSlant.com to provide the latest update on his visit and where his recruitment stands.

