Elmarko Jackson scored a career-high 12 points in Kansas’ last non conference game of the season against Wichita State, an 86-67 win.

The Jayhawks were struggling offensively early, as Wichita State made a three to tie the game up at 14, but that is when Jackson rattled off seven straight points to get the Jayhawks a 21-14 lead that they never looked back on.

“Just playing within the offense,” Jackson said on the key to the sequence. “The fast break was big, and I just ran, got to open spots and my teammates found me.”

The spurt saw Jackson make a tough layup and attack the rim on a dunk. His athletic ability is something that head coach Bill Self wants to see more of.

“He had two plays today in the first half that were really athletic plays,” Self said. “And they're plays that you don't coach. They're just plays that guy players make. He needed that and it was good for him to see the ball go down, but he's played better. I mean, there's no question he's played better in the last couple of weeks.”

The gradual improvement from Jackson is coming from getting more experience on the court with his team. He’s been asked to be the fifth starter along with four decorated players, and is getting used to playing with them.

“I feel a lot more comfortable each game,” Jackson said. Understanding the offense more, understanding what coach wants out of me. The four guys on the court, each game our chemistry’s getting better.”

While being a part of the starting lineup, Jackson is starting to figure out when and where his best chances to attack in the offense are.

"I'm starting to understand the offense more, when I can attack, because I feel like that was confusing me a little bit," Jackson said." Just knowing when to attack, when to drive and kick and things like that."

To blend in with the other four starters, the defensive end has been important, and Self believes he is improving.

“I want him to be one of those four, I mean, one of five, as opposed to four and one,” Self said. “But the biggest thing that he can do to help us is guard his mean no slot drives. I mean, there's a lot of things that he's getting better at that he can still get a lot better at.”

Jackson was also a part of the 8-0 run Kansas had to start the second half that put Kansas up 24 when he made a three to go along with a Hunter Dickinson three and Kevin McCullar layup.

His contribution today could not be ignored, but McCullar reiterated that once Christmas break hits and conference play arrives, you’re no longer a freshman.

“Once those shots fall down it just makes the game a lot easier for him,” McCullar said. “He’s competing on both ends of the floor, and that’s what we’re going to need out of him. He’s stepping up big time. It’s past Christmas break now so he’s not a freshman anymore.”

As the Jayhawks look for more production outside of their core four, they are relying heavily on players like Jackson to be efficient. The career-high performance in the last non conference game will give Jackson and the rest of the team confidence in him as they begin Big 12 play on Jan. 6.

“We'll have a much better season if Johnny and Nic and Elmarko and Jamari can make 35% of their shots from three,” Self said. “That's a big thing. So I don't tell them that they have to make shots, but let's just call it like it is. In order for us to be able to space the floor, those guys got to be able to make some shots.”



