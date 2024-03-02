The Jayhawks came up short against Baylor in Waco, Texas, but can take away some positives as they get ready to go for postseason play. The first was getting Kevin McCullar back in the lineup and having him score 20 points. Second, however, was the performance of Elmarko Jackson, who scored eight points on four field goal attempts.

Jackson came into his freshman season as the No.25 ranked player in the class of 2023, but has struggled to have a major impact for the Jayhawks, scoring eight points just one time in a game decided by 10 or fewer points before Saturday. Jackson had not made a three-pointer since Jan. 30 against Oklahoma State but made two against the Bears to go along with a 15-foot jumper.

Starting point guard Dajuan Harris is hopeful to see Jackson continue to make an impact offensively.

“He’s a freshman so he’s still learning,” Harris said. “It’s on the road too so that’s pretty tough to beat a team like that, but he played pretty good though.”

Jackson was the bright spot off the bench for Kansas, scoring eight of the 10 bench points. Head coach Bill Self’s plan throughout the game was to play the starters for most of the minutes.

“Our bench was really bad to start,” Self said. “We were playing pretty well, but then next thing you know we’re down five or down six in a span of three possessions. I was trying to keep the five starters together as much as possible.”

Johnny Furphy, who replaced Jackson in the starting lineup was not having his best game, scoring just six points on five shots and struggling defensively. His struggles led to him only playing 24 minutes, leaving the door open for Jackson to play. Furphy was subbed out with over 13 minutes to play, and Jackson played from the 12-minute mark until he fouled out with 27 seconds to go.

“Johnny, he’s been so good for the entire conference season, but he didn’t have as good of a night today,” Self said.

The Jayhawks leave Waco with a couple of factors that they can build off of, but Jackson breaking the lid off of the basket from deep and showing his ability to score might be at the top of that list.

“It was great to see him make a couple of shots,” Self said. “Hopefully that will be a springboard for him.”



