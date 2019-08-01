“My visit to KU was very nice,” Bradley said. “What stood out most was getting to see Coach Miles and Coach Jones.”

Bradley, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver from John Paul in Plano, was in Lawrence last weekend for an unofficial visit.

Emmett Jones has shown his ability to attract top-level receiver talent from Texas and he’s going after a recruit who fits that category in Jerand Bradley .

Jones has been recruiting Bradley for some time and has already proven he has good connections to several of the top wide receivers in Texas. Jones track record is one of the reasons Bradley is looking at the Jayhawks.

“Coach Emmett and I have a great relationship especially with his relationship with the DFW area,” he said. “Coach Emmett has played a big role in recruiting me and he feels he can help me get to the next level.”

The Jayhawks are looking for good size in a lot of their receivers and Bradley fits that mold.

“Coach Jones liked my film a lot and knows as I get older I'll progress more,” he said. “He likes that I am a big body receiver that can control my body well at my age and height.”

Another part of the visit that stood out to Bradley was getting a chance to meet with head coach Les Miles. They have talked on the phone, but it was a good experience meeting him and Miles talking to his family.

“Seeing Coach Miles was amazing,” Bradley said. “He showed us all the rings from his past years coaching and he talked to my family and he was very genuine.”

The combination of being recruited by Jones and Miles has the Jayhawks right in the middle of Bradley’s recruiting picture.

“When I got the KU offer, I was very excited because I knew Coach Miles and Coach Jones were there and they are legendary coaches,” Bradley said.

He has picked up early offers from Kansas, Texas Tech, Colorado, Iowa State, Arkansas, and several others. After a busy summer of visits and a year to go with his recruiting he wants to make sure he will make the right decision.

“Right now I want to be patient with the recruiting until the time is right,” he said.