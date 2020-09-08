JayhawkSlant - Emmett Jones moving fast, Arkansas a key state, 2022 offers

Once again Emmett Jones is moving fast in the upcoming class. The passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Kansas is already linked to several recruits in the 2022 class.

It is still early, and one of the players he is building a relationship with is Armani Winfield.

Winfield is one of the top receivers in the country.

“I know Kansas is known for basketball however their football program is a growing,” Winfield said. “I can’t wait to build a relationship to find out more.”

Winfield, from Lewisville (Tex), holds over 30 division one offers and is being recruited by most of the top programs. He is talking with Jones and several coaches since the contact period just started.

“Being in the position to be highly recruited is a blessing,” Winfield said. “Being able to choose where I want to be a student-athlete is amazing. It is important to me as I build relationships with colleges on who i am building relationships with. I desire to know the coaches and not just the coach recruiting me.”