JayhawkSlant - Emmett Jones moving fast, Arkansas a key state, 2022 offers

Emmett Jones moving fast, Arkansas a key state, 2022 offers
Once again Emmett Jones is moving fast in the upcoming class. The passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Kansas is already linked to several recruits in the 2022 class.
It is still early, and one of the players he is building a relationship with is Armani Winfield.
Winfield is one of the top receivers in the country.
“I know Kansas is known for basketball however their football program is a growing,” Winfield said. “I can’t wait to build a relationship to find out more.”
Winfield, from Lewisville (Tex), holds over 30 division one offers and is being recruited by most of the top programs. He is talking with Jones and several coaches since the contact period just started.
“Being in the position to be highly recruited is a blessing,” Winfield said. “Being able to choose where I want to be a student-athlete is amazing. It is important to me as I build relationships with colleges on who i am building relationships with. I desire to know the coaches and not just the coach recruiting me.”
Arkansas turning into key state for Jayhawks
Arkansas has become an increasing popular state for the Jayhawks. They have already offered 15 recruits in the 2022 class from the Natural State.
Offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon has done a lot of work in the state building relationships over the last two years since he joined Kansas. Dearmon is also a former college coach in the state, so he had connections in place.
Earl Gill, who is with Arkansas Elite 100, is locked into the recruiting scene in the state. He has been impressed with what he has seen from Dearmon.
“Coach Dearmon is well loved here in Arkansas,” Gill said. “It's kind of like a, ‘Protect Coach Dearmon at all costs.’ Because he identifies talent in a state first. He's an excellent and proficient identifier of talent in the early stages.”
Gill believes there is a lot of hidden talent in Arkansas. The important piece is knowing where to find the players.
“I think that it takes someone from a certain geographic region to really understand what's going on in that region,” Gill said. “Here in Arkansas some think that the football is not as good. They just don't know that we have good players here, too. It's just they're not as populated as opposed to Dallas and other metropolitan cities. These kids here aren’t in the same area. So, you can just hit one area and offer everyone.”
Kansas off to fast start in 2022 with offers
Last Tuesday was the first day college coaches could communicate with a recruit in the 2022 class. The Kansas coaches and recruiting have been doing a lot of work long before that date.
The Rivals database already shows 238 recruits with an offer from the Kansas staff.