Emmett Jones will continue to chase his football goals

Most Kansas fans will know the name Emmett Jones because he is the Jayhawks receivers coach and took over as the interim head coach last spring.

There is another person in the family who will have a chance to make his name on the football field.

Emmett Jones Jr. is coming off a good sophomore season at Free State where he played football and ran track. He showed solid skills at the KU summer camp and will be a local player to watch.

The development could come a little slower after a recent knee injury will sideline him for the 2021 football season.

“I started rehab on Monday, and went back Thursday, and things have been going pretty well,” Jones said. “I've been noticing I'm slowly progressing every day, so that's good news. It is pretty touch because I was on an uptrend, but it's just a little setback for me. It is just an opportunity for me to come back stronger next year.”

Jones will be a cornerback for Free State and was progressing into a player that could put his name on the radar of college recruiters.

“I was getting experience as playing defensive back, and I was just progressing a lot,” he said. “I was just becoming a better player overall. And I thought this would be my year to put some film out and showcase something.”