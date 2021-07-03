Emmett Jones will continue to chase his football goals
Most Kansas fans will know the name Emmett Jones because he is the Jayhawks receivers coach and took over as the interim head coach last spring.
There is another person in the family who will have a chance to make his name on the football field.
Emmett Jones Jr. is coming off a good sophomore season at Free State where he played football and ran track. He showed solid skills at the KU summer camp and will be a local player to watch.
The development could come a little slower after a recent knee injury will sideline him for the 2021 football season.
“I started rehab on Monday, and went back Thursday, and things have been going pretty well,” Jones said. “I've been noticing I'm slowly progressing every day, so that's good news. It is pretty touch because I was on an uptrend, but it's just a little setback for me. It is just an opportunity for me to come back stronger next year.”
Jones will be a cornerback for Free State and was progressing into a player that could put his name on the radar of college recruiters.
“I was getting experience as playing defensive back, and I was just progressing a lot,” he said. “I was just becoming a better player overall. And I thought this would be my year to put some film out and showcase something.”
He has maintained a good attitude and said he plans to be back to run track this year. Last year he qualified for the state track meet as a sophomore.
“Track has been going pretty well for me since I didn't get to run track my freshman year because of COVID,” he said. “This was really my first year to get out there and see what I like to do. I like to run the 400, 100, and long jump. I'm going to continue doing that the next two years, and to see where it gets me.”
When he is hanging around home there are a lot of conversations with his father about sports. He has used him to learn a lot about football and his experience as a college coach.
“We talk about sports all the time, and it helps me out because I have an advantage to know everything and get to see everything from a coach's perspective,” he said. “I can just use that as my knowledge as a player. I just use that just to be a better player on the field, so it's really something that helps me.”
Jones is not going to give up on his chance to play college football. Although he will miss this year he will return for track and can attend football camps next summer. There will still be a lot of opportunities to accomplish his goals.
“Playing college football has been one of my dreams, and I hopefully one day will get the opportunity to do that,” he said. “Right now, I'm focusing on the track and field aspect because knowing I'm not going to get to play football this year, I'm going to go ahead and shift my mind over to the spring next year and get ready for that. I’m going to come back stronger after spring and go into a senior year of football.”