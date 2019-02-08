“We want to keep moving up the ranks as far as in the Big 12,” Jones said. “As far as when it comes to recruiting so we can play for championships. Every year that's what we are trying to do. So you’ve got to have players to be competitive in this league. I think having ties in Texas is going help us out a lot.”

Recruiting in the Texas area will be key for the Jayhawks. The Kansas staff has made it clear everything will start at home looking for local recruits. But with the population and overall talent base a school like Kansas is always going to find a lot of their class outside the area.

Both were committed to Texas Tech when Emmett Jones was the wide receivers coach there. When Jones changed his address to Lawrence the Dallas duo immediately put the Jayhawks on their watch list.

Two of the biggest names to ink with the Jayhawks on Wednesday were Steven Parker and Velton Gardner out of Dallas.

Jones has long-standing ties in the Dallas area. He has been a successful coach at Skyline, Lincoln, and South Oak Cliff. People in the area know who he is, and how hard he works at building and keeping relationships in the area.

South Oak Cliff Jason Todd said he feels good with his four-star recruit going to play with Jones on staff.

“He's a guy I would trust my son with,” Todd said of Jones. “A lot of college coaches come in, but they only come in when you have players. But he's one that would always be there, so he's a very loyal guy. And I know Parker’s in good hands, going there with him. He's going to treat him just like he would his own son.”

There were a lot of fans from Texas Tech, Nebraska, and TCU who felt they had a good shot to land Parker or Gardner during the week of signing day. But it was Jones relationship he built with the players that carried the Jayhawks through.

“It was like family, a true family relationship,” Jones said. “I'm like a big brother, uncle, father to those guys. That whole community played a role as far as helping developing those guys and connecting with their community.

“With Gardner, it's been since the eighth grade. Even if Gardner didn't come to Kansas we probably would have still had some type of relationship that's ongoing. That's a big family. It’s a big fraternity back in the southern Dallas area. We were all kind of tied together and come from the same piece of cloth.”

Kansas fans have now seen a sample of what Jones can do in just a short time. His reputation is strong in Dallas and Texas.

Jones was asked if he would ever bet against himself in the state.

“I wouldn't, not at all,” he said. “Not working with Coach Miles. Not at all. No sir.”