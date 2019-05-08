Guard/forward Tristan Enaruna (EN-a-roon-a) has signed a National Letter of Intent to play men's basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.

"We have been recruiting Tristan the entire year and have always been impressed with his IQ, skillset and tremendous athletic ability," Self said. "At 17 years old, he is young for his class but his versatility is one of a guard. He would remind KU fans of a Kelly Oubre and Andrew Wiggins-type from his size, athletic ability and skillset. He is still time away from having the impact that those two players had (at Kansas) and strength will be very important in his development. We feel like Tristan's ceiling is one that he could be one of the most complete offensive players that we've had here at Kansas over the last several years."

From Almere, Flevoland, Netherlands, Enaruna moved to the United States midway through his junior year in high school and competed at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. This past season, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound Enaruna averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

"He had a great year at Wasatch as they qualified for the GEICO National Tournament as the sixth seed and lost to Oak Hill Academy (Va.) in the quarterfinals," Self said. "Tristan has been very well drilled and very well coached. He has been in the United States the last two years which should allow his transition into college to be a fairly seamless one."

Enaruna, who has a 7-foot wingspan, is ranked No. 44 by Rivals.com and No. 79 by 247Sports.com.

Enaruna is the third player to sign with Kansas. He joins combo guards Isaac "Mackey" McBride from Little Rock, Arkansas, and Christian Braun (pronounced Brown) from Overland Park, Kansas. McBride and Braun signed in the early signing period.