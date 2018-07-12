There can't be many in the class of 2019 who did a better job of taking their recruitment into their own hands over the last month or so than Samuell Williamson.

The rangy 6-foot-7 wing with a smooth jump shot went on an unofficial visit spree making visits to Oklahoma, Texas, Louisville, Marquette, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Baylor. A hectic time to be sure but he said that it made a difference.

"It really helped a lot," said Williamson. "I was able to better see places I could be a fit and others that might not be such a good match."

Ever the poker player, Williamson politely dodged a follow up about which programs were helped or hurt by the visits. He also talked some about a school he has ties to because his mother and older brother went there, Kansas. Talk had been circulating that the Jayhawks hadn't made Williamson a priority but he said that Bill Self called to handle it.

"Coach Self called me a couple of weeks ago to tell me that a tall shooter like me is what they want," said Williamson. "I saw him and coach (Jerrance) Howard at my game today."

Williamson made it clear that he's still open, though, and labeled himself a Texan so his recruitment is no layup for Kansas or any other program.

Though he's not yet saying which places he would like to for sure visit, Williamson says he'll look to set up visits for September and that he wants to decide before his senior season.

