JayhawkSlant - Eric Butler taking advantage of position change

Last spring Eric Butler decided to make the switch from offense to defense. Butler who is from Corona, Calif., played quarterback when he made the transition to defensive back.

The move paid off.

Shortly after, he participated in the Winner Circle Hard Knock camp, where he showcased what he can do on defense. From there, the college interest started to pick up.

“When I played in the Winner Circle Hard Knocks all-star game, that's where I really got a lot of film because I had recently switched positions,” Butler said. “That was my first game film at playing DB. So that really helped a lot when coaches finally hit me up, and then asked me if I had any film.”

Butler played quarterback since he was eight years old, but admitted the position change wasn’t difficult. Matter of fact he liked the change.

“I made the change in April,” he said. “I remember that. I just figured that playing quarterback, it was fun. Playing any position on the football field is fun for me because I'm an athlete. I just felt that I could get further playing cornerback and yeah, I really love it. As soon as I switched, I kind of liked it more than quarterback already.”