JayhawkSlant - Eric Butler taking advantage of position change

Eric Butler taking advantage of position change
Last spring Eric Butler decided to make the switch from offense to defense. Butler who is from Corona, Calif., played quarterback when he made the transition to defensive back.
The move paid off.
Shortly after, he participated in the Winner Circle Hard Knock camp, where he showcased what he can do on defense. From there, the college interest started to pick up.
“When I played in the Winner Circle Hard Knocks all-star game, that's where I really got a lot of film because I had recently switched positions,” Butler said. “That was my first game film at playing DB. So that really helped a lot when coaches finally hit me up, and then asked me if I had any film.”
Butler played quarterback since he was eight years old, but admitted the position change wasn’t difficult. Matter of fact he liked the change.
“I made the change in April,” he said. “I remember that. I just figured that playing quarterback, it was fun. Playing any position on the football field is fun for me because I'm an athlete. I just felt that I could get further playing cornerback and yeah, I really love it. As soon as I switched, I kind of liked it more than quarterback already.”
One thing Butler liked is the attention from college coaches that started to come in. One of the first to show interest was Chidera Uzo-Diribe from Kansas.
The Jayhawks eventually were one of the first, two schools to offer him a scholarship. Butler and Uzo-Diribe connected fast because they are from the same area.
“It was great to talk to him and get to know him,” Butler said. “We kind of have a connection because he's from where I'm at, the same area. We're from Corona. So that was pretty cool to know that there's coaches out there that are actually from where I am. That makes me feel like I am at home.
“He's just telling me about how he liked how I was developing. And he said I have a bright future ahead of me, and that they'd love to have me there.”
Butler said the schools that are showing the most interest are Kansas, Colorado, San Jose State, San Diego State, UCLA, New Mexico, and Nevada.
“I’m definitely going to be looking for the best environment,” he said. “I want to feel comfortable, like I belong there. I would like to take visits to campuses, but the Coronavirus going around, so I'll just have to wait on that.”