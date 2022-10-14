Oklahoma’s starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel missed the second half of the TCU game and the entire game against Texas. In those games the Sooners offense struggled without him.

He is expected to play against the Jayhawks, although no official word has come out from the Oklahoma side.

KU linebacker Eriq Gilyard is familiar with Gabriel and noticed the difference on film without him.

“Their offense is a whole lot different with him and things he can do, and be able to create for their team,” Gilyard said. “So, it's difficult to prepare for both, but you just got to be ready for them like that.”

Gilyard transferred to Kansas in January from Central Florida. He played three seasons with Gabriel, who was the starting quarterback at UCF.

“He’s a very good quarterback,” Gilyard said. “He can throw the deep ball very well. He's crafty with his feet when he has to be. I’ve seen him throw the deep ball probably 2000 times in practice before, so I've seen it up close firsthand. It's very good. I think we just have to be up for the task and stop that.”

The Oklahoma offense has good skill players who will be a challenge for the KU defense.

“I see Dillon as the commander, at quarterback being able to do the things he can do,” Gilyard said. “They have a lot of good explosive guys on the outside as well. Receivers who can, one play away from catching and taking it to the house and they have good running backs as well too. It's a well-rounded team that you’ve got to prepare for, but I think we're up for the task.”

See everything Gilyard said during his interview about the Sooners.