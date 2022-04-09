Eriq Gilyard says linebackers have dynamic group

Over the last three years Eriq Gilyard had 200 tackles in his time at Central Florida. The inside linebacker entered the portal after playing four games last season and had several college coaches show interest in him.

In December Gilyard made his decision to attend Kansas and said the transition has gone well since arriving in January.

Gilyard said the program is going in the right direction after going through spring football.

“There’s a lot of big differences when you look at it, big picture-wise,” he said. “But the main focus is football and that's the one thing that's the same. So that's been consistent, and it's been good. I've been able to adapt to the culture here and get accustomed to everything that we've been doing. Now, I love it. I think we're headed in the right direction, and everything's been positive.”