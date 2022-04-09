Eriq Gilyard says linebackers have dynamic group
Over the last three years Eriq Gilyard had 200 tackles in his time at Central Florida. The inside linebacker entered the portal after playing four games last season and had several college coaches show interest in him.
In December Gilyard made his decision to attend Kansas and said the transition has gone well since arriving in January.
Gilyard said the program is going in the right direction after going through spring football.
“There’s a lot of big differences when you look at it, big picture-wise,” he said. “But the main focus is football and that's the one thing that's the same. So that's been consistent, and it's been good. I've been able to adapt to the culture here and get accustomed to everything that we've been doing. Now, I love it. I think we're headed in the right direction, and everything's been positive.”
Kansas returns their top three linebackers based off tackles and over 90 percent of their production. At linebacker they added Craig Young from Ohio State along with Gilyard.
There will be more depth and competition with the group heading into spring football along with versatility.
“I feel like our group is very dynamic,” Gilyard said. “We have a lot of different guys who can play different positions and that makes us very diverse in what we're able to bring and what we're able to do. You got guys who can play a little bit of inside and they moved outside and play good on the outside. So, that's the main thing. I think what our room is very diverse.”
Moving to a new system and changing school has been a smooth change and part of that is because of linebackers coach Chris Simpson.
“That's my guy,” Gilyard said. “Coach Simpson stays on us, but it's like a tough love. It's good love that we need. I've been able to just stay with him for the whole spring and just be in his ear, learn different things about the defense, the ins and out. And I think I've picked up on the wealth.”