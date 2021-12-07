Eriq Gilyard visits Kansas, will make decision soon

“It was good for me to actually meet all the coaches and get a chance to have them meet my family, see who I am, see more of who they are, and spend time with them. It was nice.”

“The visit was really good,” he said. “I got to actually put a face and personality with the coaches. Going out there to meet them was nice. Before I just talked to them on the phone. You get a different feel for a person when you're with them.

The Kansas staff has been recruiting Gilyard since early October when he entered the portal.

Gilyard entered the portal earlier this season at Central Florida after playing three years for the Knights. As a true freshman he played in all 11 games making 38 tackles. His sophomore and junior year he racked up 136 tackles and 14 tackles for a loss.

Kansas got a visit over the weekend from Eriq Gilyard, who is one of the top linebackers available in the transfer portal.

Gilyard spent a lot of time around linebackers coach Chris Simpson. He also met with head coach Lance Leipold during the visit.

“They're both really good coaches,” he said. “I can see why they've been successful at the places they were. Coach Leipold has got a great background, really good person, and a good family man. Coach Simpson as well. Just getting to know them a little bit more while I was there was good. Yeah. They're both great people.”

Before the visit Gilyard already had a connection to the Kansas roster with Kenny Logan. Gilyard said they grew up close together and knew each other from their high school days.

Logan was his host and he got to meet several players during the weekend.

“Being there with the players I got to learn some of the attitudes,” Gilyard said. “They truly do believe that things are turning around. They really bought into what Coach Leipold’s trying to get to.”

He continued: “Being there with some of them, they were telling me Coach Leipold is the guy. Everybody’s just got to buy in. They are only a couple pieces away. So, gaining that from them helped played a big difference.”

This week Gilyard will host Simpson and Leipold for an in-home visit. He received interest from schools all over the country when he entered the portal, but now his recruiting is starting to wind down as he will announce his final decision in 10 days.

“Being a transfer, I’m not looking for a four-year plan,” he said. “My plan is a lot different. I'm looking for the school to put me in the best situation to succeed in my future with that being the NFL if that's possible. Just put me in the best overall position to succeed as a man. This decision is probably the biggest decision of my life, even bigger than the first one. I’ve just got to make the right move for myself that best fits me.”