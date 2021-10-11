Ernest Udeh breaks down Kansas visit

Ernest Udeh, Jr., the 6-foot-10, 232-pound center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., is currently considering 10 options when it comes to his recruitment. When the No. 29 ranked player in the 2022 class last updated his list of options, just Kansas, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Baylor, UCLA, Alabama, and Overtime Elite were left standing.

This past weekend, Udeh, a four-star prospect, traveled from Florida to Kansas to spend a weekend in Lawrence for an official visit.

Shortly after the visit, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Udeh to get an update on how the visit went.

“I arrived for my visit on Friday and my whole family came with me,” Ernest Udeh told JayhawkSlant.com on Sunday evening. “I spent the most time with Ochai (Agbaji), Jalen (Wilson), and Joseph (Yesufu) on my visit, but I just met and spoke to different guys throughout the visit. The visit was really good.

“You can tell that their fan base really loves the players,” he added. “I mean highlights honestly were the great conversations that I had with the team over meals and just when we were hanging out. Getting back home and reviewing everything and deciding how I want to move forward with my recruitment process is all I’m doing as of this moment.”



