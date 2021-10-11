Ernest Udeh breaks down Kansas visit
Ernest Udeh, Jr., the 6-foot-10, 232-pound center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., is currently considering 10 options when it comes to his recruitment. When the No. 29 ranked player in the 2022 class last updated his list of options, just Kansas, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Baylor, UCLA, Alabama, and Overtime Elite were left standing.
This past weekend, Udeh, a four-star prospect, traveled from Florida to Kansas to spend a weekend in Lawrence for an official visit.
Shortly after the visit, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Udeh to get an update on how the visit went.
“I arrived for my visit on Friday and my whole family came with me,” Ernest Udeh told JayhawkSlant.com on Sunday evening. “I spent the most time with Ochai (Agbaji), Jalen (Wilson), and Joseph (Yesufu) on my visit, but I just met and spoke to different guys throughout the visit. The visit was really good.
“You can tell that their fan base really loves the players,” he added. “I mean highlights honestly were the great conversations that I had with the team over meals and just when we were hanging out. Getting back home and reviewing everything and deciding how I want to move forward with my recruitment process is all I’m doing as of this moment.”
For Udeh, the No. 5 ranked center in the 2022 class, his official visit to Kansas this past weekend was, without question, a big one when it comes to his recruitment. With over 38 scholarship offers on the table, and 10 options being considered at this time, the visit process, not surprisingly, is extremely important to Udeh and his family.
While Udeh enjoyed his time with the current players, he also took the opportunity to watch how Bill Self and his staff operate during practice. The elite big man also provided his own thoughts on his view of the Kansas basketball program.
“I did watch the team practice, it was really great watching a practice at the next level,” said Udeh. “No, I didn’t scrimmage with the team. Honestly, Kansas is just a basketball place. Of course, it’s where the game was invented, but the culture that is there because of that is great.
During his time on campus, and before leaving on Sunday, Udeh was able to spend some quality time with Coach Self and his staff. Not surprisingly, Self, Kurtis Townsend, Norm Roberts, Jeremy Case, and company left a lasting impression on one of KU’s top prospects in the 2022 class.
“I talked with basically everyone on the staff,” he said. “Coach Self is an awesome standup guy, very genuine, and has a great personality. The visit was really good. Nothing negative to say about it, I enjoyed my stay there.”