Ernest Udeh, Jr., willing to do whatever it takes to help Kansas win
Coming out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., Ernest Udeh, Jr., the 6-foot-10, 232-pound center was one of the most coveted big men in the 2022 class. Throughout his recruitment, Udeh, J...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news