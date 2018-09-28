The last weekend of September features some of the more important official visits of the fall. In this week’s Evans Seven, we outline the seven programs with the most on the line this weekend when it comes to parlaying visits into commitments.

The Jayhawks will hold their annual Late Night in the Phog festivities this weekend. This is always the perfect situation for Bill Self and his staff to host some of the best talent that the nation has to provide and it will be ushered in by the musician 2 Chainz. They’re hoping that the rap mogul can help the Jayhawks make up ground with second-ranked senior James Wiseman. Can the Jayhawks get a surprise commitment, similar to what they did with Andrew Wiggins a few years back?

Along with Wiseman, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a native of the area whose father played at KU, will be back on campus. He just saw UNC last week and might be getting closer to his college decision. Along with the five-star seniors, top-35 guard Cassius Stanley will be on campus, as UCLA and Oregon make up his final three.

Others expected in Lawrence include recently committed guard Christian Braun, Rivals150 prospects Isaac McBride and Chandler Lawson with his younger brother, sophomore Johnathan Lawson. Also on hand will be Rivals150 juniors Ty Berry, N’Faly Dante,Elijah Wood and Bryce Thompson. Look for at least one of this weekend’s visitors to suit up for the Jayhawks in the coming years.

For the complete breakdown, click here.