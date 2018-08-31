Evans Seven: Most important official visits of the weekend
4. KANSAS
Could this be the weekend that things come to an end for Samuell Williamson? The top 50 wing has scheduled five official visits and has two other in-home dates set for next month, although the Jayhawks will be pushing for a verbal pledge.
Williamson is your prototypical jumbo small forward prospect who has thrived in Lawrence in recent years, something that Bill Self will definitely be selling to the four-star prospect. Williamson’s mother and sister attended Kansas, so there is an immediate connection. Oklahoma, Louisville, Texas Tech and Texas A&M are the four others in contention. Could Williamson call it a day with things this weekend? It would not entirely surprise.
Chances of a commitment: 70 percent
For the complete breakdown, click here.