We're just days away from the new rankings releases for the class of 2019 and 2020. The deliberation over who belongs where was more than heated. In this week’s Evans Seven, we present the group of rising juniors and seniors who were the most difficult to categorize and find their proper place.

Fifteen years ago, Kofi Cockburn would be slated to be a top five or top six pick in the NBA Draft. A mammoth of a big man who measured in last summer at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, they just don’t make them the size of this five-star center anymore. A true low-post asset who can score over his left shoulder, Cockburn has developed a Dirk Nowitzki-like mid-range jumper and is a willing passer out of the double team, and his numbers on the Nike circuit this spring reflect just how dominant of an offensive threat he is.

Unfortunately, players in his mold are a dying breed, which makes deciding on his ranking that much more difficult. Seeing that the low block post-up is the worst shot that can be taken (through the lenses of advance stat gurus), and because questions remain as to how Cockburn can guard the heavily used high-ball screen, polarizing would be an understatement when it comes to evaluating his various outcomes. He might have found greater success in 2003, but Cockburn still is a valuable interior weapon that will shine in college.

