Evans Seven: Predictions for the evaluation period
The first of the three July evaluation periods begin today (July 11) at 5 p.m. EST as the final month of travel ball begins for the class of 2019. Three shoe companies will begin their summer sessions: adidas in New York City, Under Armour in Atlanta, and the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. In this week's Evans Seven, we predict what we expect to unfold.
ANTHONY EDWARDS WILL AVERAGE OVER 30 POINTS PER GAME
Is there a better scorer in high school ball than Edwards? I don't think so. The 6-foot-4 scoring guard averaged over 21 points per game during the first three sessions on the Under Armour circuit this spring and this weekend in Atlanta, expect Edwards to put on a show for the hometown crowd.
The opening-night session between Edwards, a natural scorer, and five-star guard and fellow classmate
Jaden Springer should not be short on fireworks. Edwards has been at his best when the lights are shining the brightest, and I expect the baseline to be jam-packed with college coaches and fans from the area.
I would not be shocked to see Edwards finish a game with over 40 points this week and in doing so, bettering his chances for averaging over 30 points per game. Florida State is the team to beat for him, and it's probably safe to assume that Leonard Hamilton and at least one of his assistants will be at his side Wednesday evening.
COLE ANTHONY WILL DRAW THE LARGEST AUDIENCE
Anthony, the second-ranked prospect in the 2019 class, is close to finishing arguably the greatest three-year run that the Nike EYBL circuit has ever seen. That's a strong statement, considering that it has been the platform for such prep standouts as DeAndre Ayton, Jayson Tatum, Marvin Bagley III and Anthony’s former teammate, Mohamed Bamba.
While there will be plenty of teams trying to prevent him from winning the Peach Jam title, there won't be any shortage of coaches figuring out where Anthony will be playing. Averaging over 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists during the spring months, Anthony will draw the largest contingent of coaches to his games. Duke, Kentucky and Kansas will likely be in the hunt in the end, but a large variety of programs will be attending his games in South Carolina, as Anthony remains wide open with his recruitment.
OVER 15 HEAD COACHES WILL WATCH RIO VERSUS RUN GMC
The marquee contest in Atlanta on Wednesday evening will pit four five-star prospects from the 2019 class against one another. Team Rio, boasting the talents of top-30 prospects Aidan Igiehon, Scottie Lewis and Bryan Antoine, will square off against KC Run GMC, which features top-10 big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and top-50 guardZach Hervey.
The two teams will go at it at the Under Armour Challenge, where there will be no shortage of head coaches in attendance. Talk this week is that many coaches will begin their time in Atlanta before making the two-hour drive to North Augusta for the remaining part of the weekend. This should make the Team Rio versus KC Run GMC game one of the most-watched games during the first live period.
My bet is we will see head coaches from Duke, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Florida, Villanova, Harvard, Creighton, Kansas State, Oregon, Pitt, Georgetown, UConn, Stanford, Louisville, St. John’s, UNC, Oklahoma, UCLA and Wake Forest in attendance. No other game during the first live period will draw more attention from top head coaches.
