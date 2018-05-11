In this week’s The Evans Seven, we break down teams that had potential future stars sit out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

The Jayhawks have been extremely active in the transfer market over the last few years, but next year's roster will be extremely reliant on players who began their collegiate careers elsewhere.

Charlie Moore, a former four-star guard from the 2016 class, headlines that group. He began his career at California but transferred to Kansas after the Bears went through a coaching transition. He went through his sit-out season alongside former Memphis standouts K.J.and Dedric Lawson. The talented transfer trio should provide a big boost to a Kansas program that could, depending on Udoka Azubuike’s final decision, lose its entire starting five to the NBA Draft. Their presence should also take some pressure off of Kansas' acclaimed 2018 class featuring Devon Dotson,Quentin Grimes and David McCormack.