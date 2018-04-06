Could Villanova do the impossible and win three national titles over a four year span? Fresh off of their run to the national championship, the Wildcats are primed for another run deep into March, but their competition should be even better than this past season. In this week’s Evans Seven, we take a deep look at the seven schools that could knock the Wildcats off their perch atop the sport.

Bill Self changed his coaching mindset this past season by going small, as in really small: He used sharpshooting wing Svi Mykhailiuk as his power forward and relied on shooting over power and brute force in reaching the Final Four. Next season could be back to the norm, as the Jayhawks will enroll top 50 center David McCormack, and will see the eligibility restrictions lifted off of Memphis transfers Dedrick Lawson and KJ Lawson. That duo should dominate the glass, creating arguably the best rebounding unit in America alongside McCormack, Udoka Azubuikie and Sivlio De Sousa. Charlie Moore will settle in after his own transfer from California and will be helped by the enrollments of five-star guards Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes. There will be loads of new faces on KU’s roster next year, so getting all of the proper pieces into the right places will be the most difficult objective for Self, at least in the early going. Devonte Graham, Malik Newman and Mykhailiuk will all be gone, and questions remain about LaGerald Vick’s return to campus. But a lack of talent and lineup versatility will be a non-issue for Self, and Kansas could have the best shot at entering the season as the top-ranked program.