Everything Agbaji, Teahan, and Martin said on Friday

Q: I guess just for the three of you guys, maybe start with Och, obviously you've been here a long time and you've been here a long time, just your guys' journey here and what it's been like, and does it seem like tomorrow is the last game you're ever going to play here? Ochai Agbaji:

Not yet. Obviously when we run out there, warmups, everything, as far as pre-game and stuff, then it'll start kicking in, the whole ordeal, just us being here and me, Teahan, some other guys, just our time here, and I've just enjoyed every second that I've been here.

Chris Teahan:

I wouldn't say it feels like my last game yet. I'm sure it will after we get done with the speeches and everything, but right now it's mostly just about trying to enjoy my last couple games here and enjoy the rest of the season because I know it's something that I'm obviously not going to be able to experience again. I've had a lot of fun with it, so I'm just trying to enjoy it right now.





Q: Are there emotions in that, that maybe we don't see that you guys maybe share privately? Ochai Agbaji:

Definitely. There's always emotions with the coaches, with your teammates, guys that you've been around for a while, guys that you've met this year, just having that team camaraderie and keeping that, but I'm definitely going to miss that stuff.





Q: Ochai, you came in with some of these guys, been here, grew up with them a little bit, right? And then Remy, you're new to this crew, and so is Jalen coming in a minute. That's the world now, right, of college basketball. It's going to be like that for a lot of classes moving forward. Och, what's it been like to bring in some new guys as part of your senior class? And then Remy, what's it been like to come in and be a new senior at a new place?





Ochai Agbaji:

It's obviously different, like you said. Guys coming in, he's already had his Senior Night. J. Cole's already had his Senior Night, so they've already gone through those emotions at their past schools, and are gonna to go through the same here. So it's special to have seniors come from other schools, veterans from other schools, come in and help us out. Remy Martin:

For me, it's kind of like a restart, being a freshman again, being embraced in the culture, getting to know people's ways and the culture's ways. So, I'm just happy to be here, happy to be embraced and get to learn from these guys and ultimately I'm here to help win games. So, I just love being here and love being embraced by the culture.

Q: What was your Senior Night like last year?

Remy Martin:

It was tough because COVID, but just being able to be with my parents, being able to be with my family, getting to enjoy that last moment at that gym was special. Never thought I would end up here, but I'm definitely happy to be here and definitely happy to have another Senior Night, because at the end of the day, it's a big moment, and the last time I'm going to be able to play in that gym, which I love. So it'll be good.

Q: Family all making it?

Remy Martin:

Yeah, my immediate family, my mom, dad, and my sisters, a couple family friends and stuff, so it'll be fun.

Q: For the three of you guys, do you have a favorite moment? Anything that sticks out, whether it be a game, a play-

Ochai Agbaji:

I got a bunch. Obviously the games we've had this year, the battles that we had this year, and even last year, beating Baylor at home, pulling my red shirt, playing my first game here, that was really special. Even playing my first game here when I was red shirting, I think it was just a exhibition game. That's something I'll never forget, but then I'll never forget my first time coming to watch a game here too. That was really exciting.

Q: When was that?

Ochai Agbaji:

That was my senior year. I forget who we were playing, but I went to a couple game, I think. We were playing Baylor, Texas, I came to Texas on Senior Night my senior year, so I got to see all those emotions with Devonte’ Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk. So it's like a full circle basically.

Chris Teahan:

I don't know what exactly my favorite moment is, but there's a couple definitely. This year, the Texas Tech game was a lot of fun, 'cause that's just a grind-it-out battle kind of game. And usually you can tell your season goes with that so that was definitely one where you leave feeling good and that one stuck with me. And then also, I think it was my junior year when it was Dope Senior Night, I think we clenched the big 12 outright or whatever. And that was a lot of fun and that year was going so great and we were all having a good time and our team was so close. That's definitely one my favorite moments.

Remy Martin:

For me I say every moment, I know for me I haven't been able to participate on the court as much as I would like just due to my injury and stuff, but just being involved in these games and being involved in, as much as I could, if we were on the sideline, just cheering the guys on or coming in for as much as I can just to help. I embrace all of it because I know it's going to get to that point like it is tomorrow where it'll be the last time I'll play here. So, just being able to be a new guy and be embraced and spend my last time tomorrow is special. So I embrace everything.

Q: Ochai, when you look at this roster, we don't need to get into it, but Jalen and CB, they're going to have decisions that you've had, other guys that you might not even know yet are going to have those as well. What would you tell people about your decision? I know it's a personal thing, but your decision to come back for one more year.

Ochai Agbaji:

Yeah, obviously it's personal. At the end of the day it's CB’s or Jalen or whoever's decisions, whether that be but really to just live in the moment now. I know it seems kind of short notice kind of where it's coming up soon but live in the moment now, live in the present. We still have a lot of our season left, all the guys on our team believe that. So I think that's it, finish out this season as the best we can, and then focus on what's next after that. I think that's what my advice would be.

Q: As you guys probably know that Kansas has not lost on Senior Day since 1983, that's 38 years. And also won 62 championships at the conference level. Can you talk about how great it is to be a part of it? The challenge of it and yet maybe the pressure of holding into that. Och, and I want to hear from all four of you.

Ochai Agbaji:

Just to start it off, you always hear about those different kind of records, that we hold here, coach Self has, but that's how we play, we always play with pressure. Pressure to get a share of the big 12, pressure to, close out our season well or close out our regular season or conference season well. Stuff like that so that's what we came here to do is play under pressure. So, I know we're going to be ready for tomorrow. And I know all the guys on our team are too.

Chris Teahan:

Yeah, pretty much what Ochai said. You come to Kansas to play under pressure and play in pressure games like that. You're held to a different level of standard here. You're expected to do this, expected to do that. So that's stress, or not stress but pressure we put on ourselves regardless of the game or stuff like that. So we're going to probably go into the game with the same mindset as before, but we're going to be ready, we're going to be locked in and ready to go.

Q: Coach said yesterday he thought maybe Saturday will be more fun pressure. Last night was a little bit more of a tense grinding out type of thing. Do you guys see that? Do you feel the same way? Do you know what he's saying?

Ochai Agbaji:

Yeah, I understand it kind of that you can't really look ahead of a game type situation, but, no I thought we did really well of obviously handling that last night and kind of gives us momentum moving forward into Saturday. So, I know everyone's ready for that.

Q: Chris, when you have games like West Virginia, it was obviously a blowout or K State and you have 16,300 fans screaming your name, what's that like? Can you put that into words? Is there a feeling that comes with that or something that means something to you?

Chris Teahan:

It means a lot to me when I hear those chants that's something that I'd never dreamed of or expected when I came to Kansas. So it's a good kind of nerves when those chants come on, but it's definitely something that at some points I feel undeserving of, but the fans have been great to me and they've made it a dream come true so every time they chant it, I respect it and I love it.

Ochai Agbaji:

And I can add to that saying when I'm on the court and I hear those chants, I'm like all right, yeah. I like that feeling hearing those chants and it's like all right my boy Teahan needs to come in the game. Everyone loves that, he brings so much energy. It's like a whole different game when he gets in there because everyone's just waiting and anxious for him to check in.

Q: Remy, you talked about ahead of the TCU game on the road, how mentally challenging it was to miss the time you did. Was tomorrow circled at all for you just to be able to have that moment with the fans again that you didn't have for so long?

Remy Martin:

Yeah, every time I get to go out and play, it's always a blessing, and it puts more emphasis here because this is such a special place to play in that it's going to definitely sink in, it's definitely going to be a moment that I really just look around and embrace it all because these fans are special. This team is special. Everything about this place is special. So, when you have something like that, you don't really take advantage of, or you don't really take for granted. So, tomorrow's going to be, I think, an emotional day for a lot of people. And I could say that because for me it's going to be emotional because I love these people here so, it's just going to be a great day.





Q: Remy, it seems clear that you do what's asked and play your role and all that stuff, but do you feel like you have something left in the tank? Do you feel like there's some bright spots and big moments ahead for you that, like Ochai said, there's a lot of ball left you guys believe.

Remy Martin:

For sure. My main goal is to, like you said, come in and do whatever is asked and do as much as I can for these guys to win. These guys put a lot of hard blood, sweat and tears in this game and I just want to be able to help if any way possible. I came here to win and that was the main goal, whatever my role was, that was the main goal and it still is the main goal. So whatever I'm asked, if whatever minutes I get, it is what it is and I'm just going to try to put my best foot forward and try to help. That's all I'm here for, it's to help and try to win. Q: Och, can you talk about the first meeting with Texas, the banked-in shot, the disappointment, the revenge, the personnel, being able to get that done tomorrow.

Ochai Agbaji:

Yeah, it was a close game that we had down there, one of those games that we kind of look back on now, and it's one of those where we let it go pretty much at the end there. Usually, throughout this season, conference season in general, we've just been good down the stretch usually and some of those plays didn't go our way. Obviously offensively and defensively, but that's still in our minds fresh, I think, so going into tomorrow I think we're just going to come out with a different mindset... Or not different mindset, but a mindset that's still fresh in our minds and we need to get them back.

Q: Remy, what percent health are you? How's your knee? Remy Martin:

It's hard to put a percentage because I've been practicing and it just fluctuates, but Chad and Sammy and even Ramsey the strength trainer, we've been doing as much as we can, trying to get my knee right. It's been challenging but as long as I'm able to play and go, I think that's just the main thing. I'm able to get out there and give it as much as I can and as long as I'm okay to go out there and play it, I think that's good.