Overall thoughts:

"Well. I thought there were times and stretches that I thought we played pretty well this evening, and there were times where I didn't think we did at all. But it was good to get the first win. And I think Chaminade's hard to guard because they got three little guys that can spread it and drive it and shoot it. And I thought for the most part, we defended them pretty well, but and it's good to get the first one."

You guys had two official triple doubles as a program prior to these last two games until Kevin McCullar, just what does that say about the kind of player he is?

"Well, I don't think they did triple doubles back when Wilt played, so that probably would be more than two. But yeah, Kevin, I didn't think offensively he wasn't great against Kentucky and came away with a triple double, and then today wasn't great offensively and came away with 22, 11 and 10. He's playing at a really high level, and to me, he's as good an all around basketball player as there is in the country. When you include what he does when we're on the defensive end, I think he can really play."

You had to play the starters a lot of minutes. How do you think from a stamina perspective they'll handle it?

"I'll put a positive spin on it: We didn't want to play our guys that much. Our bench wasn't any good today, so we didn't want to play our guys that much. But I will say this, whoever we play tomorrow will play their guys at least that much, so it's not going to be an excuse."

Kansas head coach Bill Self does not want his team making excuses as they gear to play three games in three days.

You talked about Chaminade. What were they doing out there that kept them scrappy and competitive throughout most of the game?

"I thought they were quicker than us a good portion of the game. I think they beat us off the bounce too much, but statistically, our defense, statistically wasn't the issue. I thought we got in our way offensively a lot, and if were just patient enough to throw the ball to Hunter, we probably would have been a little bit better off than casting up some of the shots that we did. But at the end of the day, we can play a lot better. But maybe that's not a bad message to get through to a team in the first of three days knowing that we got to better."

Coach, talk about just what it was. Ten steals, they overpowered you guys on the free throw line, eight offensive rebounds just what was it that a certain way or what was well?

"If you give up eight offensive rebounds and they miss 41 shots, that's pretty good. So that wasn't the issue. But to start the game, they got five offensive rebounds in the first seven minutes or so. So last 33 minutes, get three offensive rebounds, that's pretty good. And I don't know what your other stats that you threw out there, that they got ten steals? Yeah, a lot of that was just poor ball handling on our behalf. But we played well, we played good in stretches. We just didn't play have enough good stretches."

You guys obviously fed the ball down quite a bit. Describe what it's like to have somebody who demands that kind of attention.

"I didn't think we ran good offense tonight. I thought we ran good plays, which to me is a big difference. The thing about Hunter is he draws attention and he's a terrific passer. So if guys made shots out of some of the passes he made today, he would have had four or five assists himself. So he got up 18 shots today, and I'm sure the majority of the people on our bench thought that number could easily been 23 or 24. So he's a very unselfish great scorer."

What did it mean to you and the team to see KJ make it in time?