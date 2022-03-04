Everything Bill Self said about senior day, Texas, and more

Q: Bill, I think you may have played that Kansas team, that last loss on the last full game and then 38 straight wins (Senior night). You get asked this every year, but just what a crazy record out of Kansas and holding onto that tradition the two previous coaches started.

Bill Self:

For senior night? Yeah. I didn’t know. I didn’t know what the number was, but it’s pretty ridiculously high and you just tried to jinx us right there, Dave. It’s a great, great tradition. I’m trying to think... I was-

Nebraska beat us here? But I was part of '88 because I was on the Oklahoma State bench when Danny's last year and when Archie came off the bench which, to me, is probably as memorable a senior day as you could ever have. You got Danny, and Pipe, and those guys, and then Archie, who was towards ACL for the second time. And he came out and shot an airball just to get in the game in the last minutes, so that was pretty special. Of course, I was on the other bench, but there's been some great ones. There hasn't been a ton of games that I can remember that the stakes were as high to win a game as it is this year. I believe we had a winner take all game against Texas if I'm not mistaken. When Brennan was a senior, Brennan and Klinemann were seniors, and I was nervous as hell starting both of them that game, winner take all. But no, they did great. But this is a big game. Obviously, stakes are high and we're playing a team that's already beaten us once. And so, even though the statistics say a certain thing, the other 38 won't have anything to do with what happens tomorrow.

Q: Maybe a quick comment on this group? Mitch, he's been here forever, and then some local kids, and some guys that just came in this year. Just any memories or any thoughts on these guys?

Bill Self:

Yeah, it's a great group. It's a great group. We got two newbies in Jalen and Remy and of course four mainstays, in Och, obviously David. It's hard to think that David and Och are babies of the foursome. And then you have Chris and Mitch. So, it's a really good group. It's unfortunate one of them can't start tomorrow. It's because of rules, but we will positively start our four guys that have been with us the whole time. And I don't know what we'll do with the other one. We may do rock, paper, scissors. I don't have any idea because they both deserve to, but you're just not going to be able to do that. But in defense of those guys, they've already both had senior days. I think Jalen may have had two already, so this will be his third. So, it's certainly the right thing to do to play these guys that have been with us the longest or start. Yeah.

Q: Texas personnel... And what's the challenge of facing them and memories of the first game?

Bill Self:

Well, first game, I didn't think we played particularly well. And Chris may not have thought his team did either because they didn't make shots, but it was a game in which neither team controlled, back and forth. And then we got the lead late and then we had some things go bad in the last minute and a half, to allow them to win the game. We had two turnovers in the last minute and a half and they banked in a three and then they executed better. Jimmy Allen made a couple of plays. So, we got what we deserved, but they're a different team a little bit now, personnel-wise because Mitchell isn't with them, but that's given Christian Bishop more opportunity and he's made the most of that opportunity. And in many ways, are probably a little bit more athletic because Christian can switch all ball screens and do that too. So, they got a good team. They'll be a top-four... Four or five seed at the worst in the NCAA tournament. And so, this will be a very difficult game.

Q: You said last night, you thought Saturday would be more of a fun pressure? Can you elaborate on that?

Bill Self:

Yeah, I think so. Well, I think yesterday was more of an anxious... I don't know if there's a right way to put this, but sometimes you look past third base to get home, and even though the situation, you got to win one at a time, but take them one at a time, sometimes I don't know if it's as easy to do that. You just played TC and they beat us, and we're coming home and yeah, we got to beat them, but we also have a game that will probably be the most memorable game for six of them in their career here at Kansas. And so... there was a look ahead, don't get me wrong, but was there a pressure that we had to win that one just to set up a bigger moment, and maybe I didn't explain it very well, but I do think we felt that a little bit.

Q: Bill, you have more games left, but how are you going to remember just as a person, Ochai?

Bill Self:

I'm trying to think back of the guys that we had, whose personality equal their talent as far as fun, and their impact on our school and on our campus was close to the impact that they had on the court and well-liked by everybody, respectful, not perfect, ornery, but still yet, certainly put others before them and certainly their teammates. And I know there's more than this, but Aaron Miles comes to mind. He was a 12 and of course, Devonte' comes to mind. He was a 12 and Ochai is that as well. The others were probably... He and Devonte' are more alike because, to be honest, neither was that good when they got here... Aaron was, and if you watch Och now, how he encourages people, how he's the most talkative guy on the team, he's the most athletic guy, he plays harder, he's the best conditioned, he takes scout report more serious, I mean, he is a guy that, to me, has soaked in everything he possibly could of his senior year.

And I don't know that very many guys are capable to do that like the way he is. There's no outside distractions, there's no noise, there's no thought of draft. There's none of that stuff. It's us, we, team, and that's how I'll remember Och as much as anything. But on top of that, he's a beautiful basketball player to watch, to me. I love how he can do things athletically, run full speed, stop on a dime, I love how his balance is always good. There's some things that you can't teach that you like about him as a player, but the biggest thing is, I just love how hard he tries. He's got some God-given talent, don't get me wrong, but he's made himself into the player he is today.

Q: I know you like to let that decision be the player's decision and families and all that stuff, as far as coming back or not coming back, but he made a good decision it looks like.

Bill Self:

He made a good decision last year and he'll make a great decision this year. Go. I mean, it's over.

Q: Sure. No, but I mean, in the future, how much will you reference that with future guys in his position?

Bill Self:

You know what? You could reference it. Devonte' made the same decision. I don't know if you guys remember Devonte could have gone and he said, "No, to heck with it." I'm not even going to go to the Combine. He turned that down because he wanted to stay. I think a lot of us just based on personal preference and what family preference is and where they see the future and there's not a right or wrong, but there's an advantage of being older. Everybody talks about the disadvantage of being older. Well, there's an advantage to being older. And I think Och and Devonte and those kids have taken full advantage of that. But yeah, he made a great decision last year to come back. And it was his decision. He'd tell you, it wasn't me talking him into it. It was his decision and I think that kids are much more comfortable with those decisions when they know it's theirs, as opposed to somebody trying to convince them that's what they need to do. And nobody tried to convince him. That was all he and his family.

Q: What's it like when Dave talked to Wayne (Simien) on the podcast that Wayne does that David is pretty sound that tomorrow is going to be his last game here. But up here, he says he didn't make a concrete decision yet.

Bill Self:

Yeah. I haven't talked to Dave about it and we will when the season's over, but he's been here four years. He's done what he needs to do. He's got his degree in three. His whole deal was getting his degree in three, in case he could leave after three. And of course, his foot didn't allow him to even test last year. So, I'm not anticipating him coming back, but I'm not also making that decision. That would be he and his family's decision. But certainly, the game plan with him, and I'm sure it'd be the same is, it's time for you to go try this and see how far basketball can take you. But who knows what that'll be, but he does have that option to come back because of the COVID year.

Q: Bill, I got a last night question, you're down by six in the second half, and CB and Juan both had been in little minor slumps. They come out of it at that juncture and they turned the game around.

Bill Self:

Yeah. I don't know the exact timing, but was that when Juan made his three? And also, CB made two huge ones. And the first one was a contested three too. The second was wide open, but the first one was contested and... But you're right. They have been in a little bit minor offensive slumps, but I haven't based their judgment of play on that as much as how do they impact us winning. And I think that they can both do better in that area and I thought Juan was terrific last night to start the game. I thought he set the tone for us getting off to a good start. And of course, they weren't going to go away. They're too good a team to do that, but Juan was huge last night. I don't know if that was his best game, but that's certainly in his best handful of games he's had this year.



