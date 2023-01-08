On West Virginia's shooting woes

"I think we did a decent job. I don't think it was unbelievable. I think they missed some good looks. But I thought our defense was not poor. I thought it was pretty good. The thing about is, we rebounded the ball, decent against a team that's a good rebounding team. So that was a big positive for us."

On the musket going off before the end of the first half

"Somebody asked me that earlier, 'Have you ever experienced that in your career?' And I'm like, this is the only place where they shoot a gun. But yeah, it's a weird deal, because we got the offensive rebound, if I'm not mistaken. So we had, we could have ran out the clock. And I think Jalen clipped off the three, when right when that was going off, if I'm not mistaken. And he didn't have to do that, because we had some more time. But we ended up getting a basket out of the deal so it worked out fine for us. But I didn't know you could reload a musket that fast to get it off with five seconds left and get it off in regulation to five seconds later."

On KJ Adams' rebound after Wilson's miss

"I think that was big. I mean, that was big. We played too well in the first half to be up five. And we jacked around. I think we were up double figures with two minutes left and we jack around, they cut it to five and they had momentum. And if they get a stop right there, then they also get the last shot if I'm not mistaken. We were fortunate."

On the fast start to the game...

"We made shots. I can't remember my team's ever, we've started games where we shot it well, but I don't know that we've shot it 6 for 6 from 3 well, and it was all different guys. So that was a big thing. We did not play as well, as the score indicated in the first six minutes. We just made some shots. But we didn't play poorly either. We just didn't play quite as well. They're in the bonus with 12 left in both halves and somehow or another we were able to get to halftime without putting them on the free throw line. That was a big key to the game."

On KU's rebounding

"Jalen rebounded the heck out of the ball. He was exhausted there for that stretch right before I took him out. But he and Kevin both rebounded the heck out of the ball. That was good. I don't think J has scored the ball. He gets 16 and 14 and we're thinking well, he hadn't quite played as good as, as he was earlier, which is maybe a little bit true. But you know, anytime you get double-double, those are real double-double 16 and 14. It's not 10 and 10. That was really important for us."

On KU making 17 of 19 free throws...

"Yeah, I think. They were in the bonus with 12 minutes left and each half and we basically tied them from the free-throw line. That's the way I look at it. Basically tied up from the line and they were in the bonus last six minutes [in the first half]. So you know little things like that I think was a big key to the game."

On the free throws and if it was a point of emphasis...

"Well it wasn't early because all we did was just take jumpers. They didn't until 10 minutes left in the half or whatever. So I think the biggest thing, it wasn't our team getting to the line, it was KJ getting to the line. I think he was six of eight the first half. So I think KJ driving it and he had a matchup were maybe he could use his quickness against a couple of their guys."

On the last week and going 2-0...

"It was the best we could do. I don't know that it means a ton. Everything's so skewed. People could say well, West Virginia started out 0-3. Well, they played their first two games on the road they could have won on both. This league is just going to be a monster league and things have a tendency to flip and balance out and I'm sure it will in some ways. We couldn't have had a better week than what we did and I thought we played you know pretty well in both games."

On KJ Adams and his streak of scoring in double digits...

"I don't think I envisioned anybody that's not a double figure scorer averaging double figures in eight consecutive games going into the season. But he's proven he can be a double figure scorer. He's crafty enough he can figure out different ways to get a basket. And certainly, he did that today. And a big difference with KJ is, he's making some free throws. Now that wasn't exactly the case, what did he miss, the first eight of the season? So he's made enough to get it up to 50% now. So so hopefully he can continue to improve on that."

On Joe Yesufu and the bench...

"Bench was fine. Joe was fine. MJ didn't play, he got back spasms or whatever in warmups, he said he tweaked his back. He couldn't go. So that was the only reason why he didn't play. Because we would have used him for sure with our depth situation. But I thought Zuby did fine. I thought Bobby was good. And Joe did fine. And I thought Zack came in and gave us a few good minutes too."