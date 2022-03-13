Everything Bill Self said on ESPN+ before meeting with the media

After the last two season's tournaments were impacted by COVID, how much of the appreciation is it that this is more of a natural NCAA tournament?

Bill Self: Well, nobody in 20 had a chance, obviously, and last year we were probably as impacted as any other team other than the one team in the field. We had two starters get it last year at tournament time. So nobody's seen us whole in a while in the tournament so we're excited. I'm so proud of the kids. Even though they're kids, to me, they played like men here of late. And to be a one seed and be the third overall seed, I think every team in America, probably with the exception of maybe Gonzaga, would've sold out for that before the season started. And our guys lived up to the expectations people had on them. I think we were preseason four or five in the country to start out and they played to that level. So can't ask for much more. We put ourselves in a favorable position, even though seed doesn't mean one thing right now. But it's more about matchups and preparation, and if we take care of our business and do what we're capable of doing, we should have success. If we don't, we won't, it's pretty simple.

The fact that it's not all confined to Indianapolis, you get to go to a first-weekend site and then you get to go to Chicago for a regional, how exciting is that?

Bill Self: Well, we played one game in Fort Worth this year and it wasn't very good, but it was a different arena, obviously. So playing in Dickies Arena, I hear nothing but good things about it. I've got two grandkids right there in the area, so that's a bonus for me and for us. And then if we are fortunate enough to win two, which you're not looking ahead, not many places better in Chicago in the springtime. So it's set up to be fun if we just go play.

Both Dallas and Chicago, there's a large contingent of KU alumni. Jayhawk fans travel well, regardless, they are dedicated. How much does that fan energy feed into the team?

Bill Self: Well I think the last NCAA tournament we really played in, last year was COVID, nobody could come hardly. And in ‘19 it was in Salt Lake and it felt like we didn't have a home court there for whatever reason. And most of it just because of travel. And I think we'll have that in Fort Worth. And if we're fortunate enough to go to Chicago because if I'm not mistaken other than Kansas City, I think Chicago, we have as many alums from Chicago as we do any other city there is. And I know there's a lot from Wichita, but Chicago's actually has more, I believe. So that would be great. And both of them are seven-hour drives. It's not like you can't get in your car and go either place.

We talked a couple of months ago and you said that the team identity, it was rounding into shape. Now that you have a regular-season title and a postseason tournament title, what has the identity of this team become?

Bill Self: Well I thought a month ago or a month and a half ago, we had to play well to win. I don't know that I believe that as strong now. I think we can make somebody else maybe not play as well. We haven't defended three games, maybe all year long, like we did in Kansas City and the tournament. Even though opponents' field goal percentage was decent, we made everybody earn pretty much everything they got. So that's a big bonus. And we didn't rebound it great against Tech, but we did the second half, and in the other games, we rebounded it pretty well. So it's the things that I saw as potential deficiencies, we're getting better at. Now, we're not great yet, but hopefully, the best is still to come in those areas.

From good to great, from great to special. What does it take?

Bill Self: Well I think obviously everybody in the tournament cares, or you wouldn't be in the tournament, so everybody cares. I think what we need to do is play with the free mind, play relaxed, play poised, but not lose any aggressiveness. And I do think this, regardless of what anybody says, I don't know that there's anybody out there that would say if Gonzaga got knocked out early, they didn't have a great year. We've had a great year. Anytime you win the league and win the tournament that's a great year, but we also know that the season to this point doesn't count near as much as the season from this point forward. So in order to make it special, we got to kick it in another notch. And then it can become special. We've had some special seasons here and we've also had some good seasons and we had some great years, but the reason they weren't special is because we didn't play as well in the tournament.

What sets this year's team apart?

Bill Self: I don't know that we are yet. Everybody can talk a good game before you actually play it. It's like a recruiting class. Well, this class is so good, everybody says... I'd never heard anybody sign a recruiting class said, "You know, that sucks." I mean, everybody pumps their guys up of how good they are, but you hadn't seen them in your situation. So, let's wait and see if our team is different from others. In some ways, I hope we're not different than others. But the big thing is this is a reward for everybody's busted their butt for last year. And for Jalen to declare and come back and Ochai to declare, and the improvement CB's made and how everybody's progressed, this is a reward for that. You don't want to look back and say, "What if?"

And for the freshmen, their first experience for the transfers through their first year in this program to all cohesively come together and to be rewarded with this opportunity, how rewarding is that?

Bill Self: I think that last year players that were new in our program last year, never saw what Kansas basketball was all about. You have the COVID year. No fans, or basically very little fans. You had the NCAA tournament. I'm not making excuse, but that would've been a hard game to beat USC if you knew that three players and two starters had COVID and worked themselves, and David played on a broken foot. Those are hard things. And so, the players last year that were new, never saw what this really feels like. And even the players this year don't know what it really feels like until they feel postseason. Our fans have done a great job. The players did a great job. We won, played at a high level, but the postseason is what separates it. So that will be exciting for all those guys.