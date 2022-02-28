Everything Bill Self said on Monday afternoon
How do you approach playing two times in such a short period of time?
Bill Self: Really haven't given it much thought. Just try to play well Tuesday, and then we'll worry about the second time probably after the game Tuesday and Wednesday. But I've looked at it more, how do we approach the whole week from a practice standpoint, rest standpoint, differently than just playing TCU? We played Iowa State last year the same way and it worked out okay for us. Certainly, we're playing a team that's capable of giving us all kinds of problems, as evidenced by what they did to Texas Tech on Saturday. We've got to go down there just ... It's a one-game season right now for us, and go down there and play that one, and it'll be a one-game season on Thursday, and then again on Saturday.
Anything gained or learned or that you remember from how your players went through that experience with Iowa State?
Bill Self: Not really. We played great the first game and made shots. But I don't know if there's anything to it. I would probably say rather play away home than home away. But I don't know that that's, there's no scientific reason for that. It seems like to me that when you're comfortable with an opponent, maybe the preparation won't be as intense the second time you play them. I've always thought having that laser focus is more important being on the road. But who knows if that's even accurate? That's just a thought.
How conscientious do you have to be with guys' minutes? I know Ocahi played 33 minutes at Baylor. Is that a conscious decision?
Bill Self: Who played 33?
Ochai played 33 (minutes)
Bill Self: No, no. Ochai is a different dude when it comes to conditioning, so he runs more than anybody else in a game. To me, he plays harder than everybody because of the way he runs the floor. Even though other guys play hard, don't get me wrong, but nobody runs the floor like he does in our program. And that takes out more energy to go from stop to full speed, many, many times a game. I think he can probably physically play less than maybe CB can, or even Jalen, just because of that one reason. But I'm not going to, I'm not worried about his minutes this week. David's minutes I'd be more concerned with, and Juan (Dajuan Harris). But the other guys, I'm not concerned about minutes.
Ball screen defense, we hear so much about that. What are some things your guards can do better?
Bill Self: Well, I think our guards can do a better job of guarding the ball hot, and jamming it so it's easier to get open. We have a big 10. And this isn't just a point guard. This is our wings have a tendency that when you don't guard the ball hot when the screen's set, you go through his chest when you shouldn't be. You should be, lead leg is over the body and trying to not be screened, as opposed to being screened. And then every time you're screened and the big man has to react, and the longer the big man has to stay makes your ball screen defense worse. If you go back and look at it, teams that have guarded us well is because the screen never really materializes. I think that's one thing our guards can do better at.
Bill Self: After going back and looking at the tape, there are a lot of things they did where they picked on, that made us look worse than what we actually were, is when they picked on us and they threw it back to a guard. Let's just be real. And we still guarded David with the five, he threw it back to Sochan and Brown and they have the distinct advantage driving it downhill. That's not going to happen very often. But I think that when Thamba was in the game, we made him make a couple of shots that would probably be shots we'd be okay with, whereas when Brown and Sochan got those same opportunities, they one step and got around us or we fouled them or whatever. So I didn't think it was quite as bad as what I thought it was. I think they kind of, they took advantage of us playing big. One thing we can do, we can switch more, play KJ or Jaylen at the five and switch more.
Bill Self: And we maybe could have done that the other day, because we probably didn't get as much out of David offensively, not to his fault, just because we didn't get him the ball very well. Maybe what we gave up defensively, having him guard Sochan or Brown was probably played to their advantage more than it played to ours. But bigs being active, guards getting through screens, that would be the thing I would say would probably do the best job.
Mike Miles, solid year, had a great game on Saturday with rebounds, points, steals, and assists. Your thoughts on him?
Bill Self: Yeah, he's a good player. He hasn't really shot it consistently well, like he's capable of shooting it. And then Saturday he went off. But that is more him than the other. He's a good player. He's capable of putting up big numbers, and that'll obviously be a huge emphasis on us. The other thing that's different with TCU than in the past, they've always been pretty athletic. They're very athletic. Adding Ball and Miller to the mix, that makes them probably about as athletic ... I think Oklahoma State overall is still probably the quickest team in our league because they play so small. But TCU has a very athletic group.
Hey coach, one thing that seemed to kind of feed into your philosophy is that if you defend, it leads to offense. Is that what you saw out of Miles when Dixon talked about him after the game? You talk more about his defense than he did points scored.
Bill Self: Yeah. I don't know what, that also can be coach-speak because that Jamie's been harping on him to be better in a certain area. And so when he is, they obviously give him praise. I thought he was equally good on both. But to your point, if you look at our game against Baylor, to prove your point, good defense led to easy baskets. We're up 24 to 11. It could have been 32 to 11, as many wide-open looks and stuff. But that was because we got stops and we could run and get shots before the defense got set up. In the second half, when they scored, we didn't get anything in transition hardly. So I thought TCU did a really good job against Texas Tech, especially in the most important times of the game, playing defense, which led to them being able to play before Tech's defense got set.
Coach, can you talk a little bit about the Big 12 Conference rates right now and how important this week is for you guys?
Bill Self: Well, it'll determine if we win it or not. We control our own destiny and if we take care of business in all three games, we don't have to, we don't need any help. If we win two out of three, we can get a piece of it, and you go one and two, then you're begging for help. So this is a big week for us. On paper, you think we put ourselves in a pretty favorable position because two of the three are at home, but home games don't guarantee anything. I don't want to say we missed an opportunity as much, because that takes credit away from Baylor, because they deserved to win the other day.
Bill Self: But we could have been in a much, much, much more favorable position if we had closed the game better. But bottom line is we would've given anything at the start of the season to say we got a one-game lead with a week left. So if the guys had done what they, what we hoped that they would do, it could've been a little bit sweeter, but still yet we have everything still to play for in front of us and we can control our own destiny. That's about all you can hope for, being a competitor, is to have a league going into the back nine. And you got to play well. And if we play well, we'll be okay. If we don't play well, then we'll be disappointed and sad. But it's fun to be in this position rather than not be in the position.
It looks like you've got more choices with the rotation. Is that a match-up thing going in? And where would you like to be, as far as numbers, in your orientation heading into March?
Bill Self: I think nine would be a max, be real candid with you. I thought our bench was just okay the other day. But I'm not sure I gave them a lot of opportunities to play through, maybe just being okay. Joe didn't play bad, but he just didn't really do anything. He really didn't get much of an opportunity after that. And I thought Remy was fine. I thought Remy was fine, did a couple of things offensively in the first half. And defensively had a couple of blunders, but I thought he was fine. We got to get more out of Mitch. Got to get more out of Mitch.
Bill Self: I think the other day, what did we play, like 11 or 12? How many did we play? Played 11, didn't we? Played 11 the other day. That's not perfect. But I thought KJ actually came in and made a really, really good finish in the second half. The first half, that was a pretty easy finish for him. But second half, that was through contact. I thought he did some good things, but I really, really would like to get it down to if Remy's back, that's going to make it nine. If he's not back, that would make it eight. And all signs are he'll be back.
Oh, what'd you think of the top six teams all losing on Saturday, and what that does to the national seatings?
Bill Self: You know what? I don't know that it really does much. I think there's probably some teams that benefit from it. Duke could benefit from it. You could make a case that other people that didn't lose could benefit from it. But it seems like to me, whenever you're in a league and you play the top tier teams in your league on the road, there's always a good chance anybody can lose. And that was even evidenced by St. Mary's beating Gonzaga. So I don't know that it does a lot in changing the big picture, but I think it does prove that in this particular year, you could probably have Gonzaga. But you can make a case it's been better than everybody consistently. You maybe can make that case with Arizona. And of course, Auburn's been terrific. But you see now there's 10 or 12 teams, or 16, whatever it is that on a right night, they can beat anybody that may be projected to be a top-five or six teams. So it's going to be a, it'll be a fun tournament.
When you say get more out of Mitch, what can you get?
Bill Self: Defensive presence. He made a couple of, he knows this, we talked about it, made a couple of really poor plays, defensive, where they shoot layups, and he's the guy. And I think that happened too much. When you look at the game the other night, they scored 80, although it wasn't an 80 point game, and everything, because there was free throws late and stuff like that. But they scored a legitimate 70, 72 points. They scored a legitimate 70, 72 points. And if you'd have told me that Flagler and Akinjo would only have whatever number it was, what was it? 24 or whatever? I would think, well, how'd they get to 70. You don't count on Thamba and Sochan combining for 34, 35, whatever it is. They just played really well. Sochan's a player. He's a player.
Bill Self: We can do some things better, but I don't know that ... I think they played really well. And Thamba getting in foul trouble, and what, did he have four or three relatively early in second half? I can't remember. Although they had decided they were going to play Sochan at the five, they had decided that, you could tell because they did it the first half. But man, that was a big difference. That was a big difference and it totally eliminated, defensively, what we thought would be our best lineup. And if I could go back, I would change a couple of things I'd do differently.