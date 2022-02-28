Everything Bill Self said on Monday afternoon

How do you approach playing two times in such a short period of time?

Bill Self: Really haven't given it much thought. Just try to play well Tuesday, and then we'll worry about the second time probably after the game Tuesday and Wednesday. But I've looked at it more, how do we approach the whole week from a practice standpoint, rest standpoint, differently than just playing TCU? We played Iowa State last year the same way and it worked out okay for us. Certainly, we're playing a team that's capable of giving us all kinds of problems, as evidenced by what they did to Texas Tech on Saturday. We've got to go down there just ... It's a one-game season right now for us, and go down there and play that one, and it'll be a one-game season on Thursday, and then again on Saturday.

Anything gained or learned or that you remember from how your players went through that experience with Iowa State?

Bill Self: Not really. We played great the first game and made shots. But I don't know if there's anything to it. I would probably say rather play away home than home away. But I don't know that that's, there's no scientific reason for that. It seems like to me that when you're comfortable with an opponent, maybe the preparation won't be as intense the second time you play them. I've always thought having that laser focus is more important being on the road. But who knows if that's even accurate? That's just a thought.

How conscientious do you have to be with guys' minutes? I know Ocahi played 33 minutes at Baylor. Is that a conscious decision?

Bill Self: Who played 33?

Ochai played 33 (minutes)

Bill Self: No, no. Ochai is a different dude when it comes to conditioning, so he runs more than anybody else in a game. To me, he plays harder than everybody because of the way he runs the floor. Even though other guys play hard, don't get me wrong, but nobody runs the floor like he does in our program. And that takes out more energy to go from stop to full speed, many, many times a game. I think he can probably physically play less than maybe CB can, or even Jalen, just because of that one reason. But I'm not going to, I'm not worried about his minutes this week. David's minutes I'd be more concerned with, and Juan (Dajuan Harris). But the other guys, I'm not concerned about minutes.

Ball screen defense, we hear so much about that. What are some things your guards can do better?

Bill Self: Well, I think our guards can do a better job of guarding the ball hot, and jamming it so it's easier to get open. We have a big 10. And this isn't just a point guard. This is our wings have a tendency that when you don't guard the ball hot when the screen's set, you go through his chest when you shouldn't be. You should be, lead leg is over the body and trying to not be screened, as opposed to being screened. And then every time you're screened and the big man has to react, and the longer the big man has to stay makes your ball screen defense worse. If you go back and look at it, teams that have guarded us well is because the screen never really materializes. I think that's one thing our guards can do better at.

Bill Self: After going back and looking at the tape, there are a lot of things they did where they picked on, that made us look worse than what we actually were, is when they picked on us and they threw it back to a guard. Let's just be real. And we still guarded David with the five, he threw it back to Sochan and Brown and they have the distinct advantage driving it downhill. That's not going to happen very often. But I think that when Thamba was in the game, we made him make a couple of shots that would probably be shots we'd be okay with, whereas when Brown and Sochan got those same opportunities, they one step and got around us or we fouled them or whatever. So I didn't think it was quite as bad as what I thought it was. I think they kind of, they took advantage of us playing big. One thing we can do, we can switch more, play KJ or Jaylen at the five and switch more.

Bill Self: And we maybe could have done that the other day, because we probably didn't get as much out of David offensively, not to his fault, just because we didn't get him the ball very well. Maybe what we gave up defensively, having him guard Sochan or Brown was probably played to their advantage more than it played to ours. But bigs being active, guards getting through screens, that would be the thing I would say would probably do the best job.

Mike Miles, solid year, had a great game on Saturday with rebounds, points, steals, and assists. Your thoughts on him?

Bill Self: Yeah, he's a good player. He hasn't really shot it consistently well, like he's capable of shooting it. And then Saturday he went off. But that is more him than the other. He's a good player. He's capable of putting up big numbers, and that'll obviously be a huge emphasis on us. The other thing that's different with TCU than in the past, they've always been pretty athletic. They're very athletic. Adding Ball and Miller to the mix, that makes them probably about as athletic ... I think Oklahoma State overall is still probably the quickest team in our league because they play so small. But TCU has a very athletic group.

Hey coach, one thing that seemed to kind of feed into your philosophy is that if you defend, it leads to offense. Is that what you saw out of Miles when Dixon talked about him after the game? You talk more about his defense than he did points scored.

Bill Self: Yeah. I don't know what, that also can be coach-speak because that Jamie's been harping on him to be better in a certain area. And so when he is, they obviously give him praise. I thought he was equally good on both. But to your point, if you look at our game against Baylor, to prove your point, good defense led to easy baskets. We're up 24 to 11. It could have been 32 to 11, as many wide-open looks and stuff. But that was because we got stops and we could run and get shots before the defense got set up. In the second half, when they scored, we didn't get anything in transition hardly. So I thought TCU did a really good job against Texas Tech, especially in the most important times of the game, playing defense, which led to them being able to play before Tech's defense got set.



