Everything Bill Self said on Thursday afternoon

Q: What do you think of the second matchup with Baylor?

A: Well, I think it'll be a highly competitive, fun game. You work a long time to play in games like this, so I know they'll enjoy it. I certainly hope we enjoy it. And it's kind of like a reward of both teams doing well to be able to host game day, or them hosting game day on a game late in a conference season that has implications. So we'll be excited about it.

Q: You guys have had some success in the bigger, more hyped games down there. Is there a common denominator that's made that go your way?

A: Probably not. The last time we did play down there, we got our butts handed to us. And the time before we actually played really well and snuck one out. So when we were both ... If they win that game, they're the number one team in the country. If we win that game, we probably move to number one. I think that's exactly what happened. And it kind of decided the league two years ago, and then last year they were so much better than everybody in the league. It didn't have any league implications. But I don't think there's a common denominator. They've got really good guys, and we've got really good players, and it should be a fun game.

Q: So what are the challenges of four games in seven days?

A: Eight days, got to count Saturday twice. So, I would say, I think it's a challenge without question, but it's also the finish line too. So why can't guys get ... I don't think it'll have any impact on the first game, and on Tuesday we're both playing. And then we play the same team on Thursday that we played on Tuesday, so we both had the exact same schedule. So it'll be tiresome with somebody like David, who's got a sore foot, that's where it could become an issue. The question will be the fatigue, I think, on the last game. In the last game, when usually you can see the finish line, you can drum up enough adrenaline and energy to go ahead and complete it. If we don't play well, that won't be the reason. I guess it could be partial reason if somebody were to get hurt and you have a guy miss more games because of injury, or David's foot, if we have to rest him, something like that. But at this point in time, we're not thinking like that.

Q: Yeah. What is his (David McCormack) status? He looked a little different.

A: From what he told me that he injured it, didn't injure it, but he aggravated it or whatever at the very beginning of the game. And I wasn't very happy with him to start, he wasn't moving well at all. And then the more you watched him, he ran very awkwardly. He doesn't always have the smoothest run, but certainly, it was more awkward the other night. So we don't know, we think he's fine, but he's got a foot that we've known all long, going through the season. We've got to limit his reps and all that stuff. And it's late February, so he's exactly what we thought he would be right now. Hopefully, if we can get through this, this next four games, that puts us in a position ... even though the Big 12 tournament, you can't rest him. But if we have to rest him Big 12 tournament, we'll rest him. But we just want him as feeling as good as he possibly can going into the NCAA tournament, and that's still very realistic. But he's sore right now. You guys may not know this, he fell on his knee a couple of weeks ago and that thing's giving him problems too as far as swelling and stiffness, and everything. But a lot of times Dave looks like an older man when he starts. The other night he looked like an old man as far as his movements. And he didn't tell me about it, but I asked him and he said, "Yeah, I didn't have it."

Q: Do you ever do the math on what it takes to win the league coming up? You know, when you could wrap it up?

A: Oh, well, I know that we can tie if we win two, and we can win it if we win three. So, I mean, I know that, but I don't think that took anybody that majored in math, Gary, to figure that out. But yeah, I've actually known that since the K-State game that we had a shot to do that.

Q: Any change Remy, Bobby?

A: No, no. Bobby for sure, no. And Remy, I haven't spoken with him since the K-State since Tuesday night, but I do know that he's in getting treatment and all that stuff every day. And I would anticipate him practicing again today, but I just don't know what level, or if he'll be able to go full go, but I anticipate him being out there. So I don't have an answer for you.

Q: I know you mentioned on Hawk Talk the other night, like it takes time for him to kind of get back into swing of things, for Remy. Is there kind of like a drop dead date where we need him back by now to have him in the rotation at some point?

A: I would say no, because if you make a statement like that ... if Juan's got two fouls the last three games in the first half, if I'm not mistaken. So even though he may not be what he could be, or if he was healthy, he still may be the best ball handler that the other team's pressing in a situation like that. So there's not a drop dead date on him helping our team. But I think it's getting close to be a date that I'll be more comfortable if I'm able to see him play before we get into the postseason. Because if we don't do that, you know, the thing about is you can watch a kid play. The kid had practice, like Zach Clemence, he's a great example. Zach Clemence, for instance, practices twice in six weeks. Well, we have to play him. We put him in, he makes a shot. Well, you don't keep playing him in crunch time even though I did in that one incident. You don't keep playing him just because he made that one shot. You'd like to see that he's consistently doing well in all areas, not just because he made one shot. That would be how I'd feel about Remy. You put him out there and he's doing great. God, he got an assist. He did this. He did that. You're going to set Juan on the bench when he's done all this all year long and you know? Just to play what you hope to be a continuation of what just happened? That's where I think the coaching part comes in from trust standpoint. So he needs to get out there, so we can see him doing good things. So we believe that he should be doing those good things at crunch time, too.

Q: Does home or away have anything to do with that? I know you said he'll be out there when he's ready, but ...

A: No. I would personally say no. To me, we've got two home games left. We had three, that is what I put on the board, only three. You can get pretty spoiled, regardless of what anybody says. I mean, I spoke to a group on Wednesday morning that had about 40 young adults in it from Iowa on a business ... kind of like a retreat. I spoke to them briefly for a while. And I said, "You know what? The crowd was great, wasn't it?" They go, "Oh my gosh." I said, "But you still haven't seen it when it was turned up." And they're going like, "What?" And I said, "No, I mean when it's really turned up, you haven't seen it. And it can be better than that. You know, that was their mindset. So the players are the same way. The players are so spoiled that they know, "Guys, we only have three more. We only have two more." You would think playing at home would be incentive to get somebody out there. So I don't know if there's ... With Remy's situation, I think he's grounded enough to say, "I'm just going to do it when I'm ready."

Q: You and Scott Drew have both dealt with a lot of injuries three games ago. He obviously didn't have Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Flagler didn't play. Cryer didn't play. How different is it from a game planning standpoint going into the game when you know, okay, you're not going to have these three guys versus somebody gets hurt mid-game, somebody has a migraine an hour before a game, somebody gets three fouls in three minutes? If you know going into the game you've got six guys, how much easier is it to plan for that versus something that happens over the course of the game?

A: I actually think it probably is easier to plan for something if you know going into it what you're actually dealing with. I think the unknown is hard. I think, to me, when a player is injured during the game, not only does that obviously affect the player, it also affects the team in a way that you see one of your teammates or your partners go down. When it doesn't happen on a game day, it seems like to me you have those same feelings, but you also have time to prep and prepare for him not being available. So to your point, I think it's actually probably easier knowing what you're dealing with, and Scott has out with some issues. If you can imagine us, if you're just going to talk about injuries, we had a Final Four team without Udoka Azubuike. We're the number one team in the country, another year, when Udoka's season ends. So those are the type of players you can't replace. And to be real candid with you, the ones that have been dealing with injuries for Baylor are comparable type players. I mean, they're really, really good players, so I'm sure it's affected them. And I'm sure Scott's goal is, "We're going to be whole by the time it purely counts the most," but they've had an unbelievable year considering they've been dealing with some stuff off. No question.