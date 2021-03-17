JayhawkSlant - Everything Bill Self said on Wednesday afternoon

Q: Hey coach. I'm just wondering, with the game approaching Saturday, if you have any kind of update on your roster or what it might look like, or what it might not look like?

A: Yeah. Well, we do. Good news, bad news. David will arrive here Friday morning, so he will practice with us Friday. We do know that, so Tristan will not make the trip. Tristan tested positive earlier this week after numerous negative tests in a row. So, he will remain in Lawrence until the following week, and then if we're fortunate enough to advance. And then Jalen, it looks like that he'll be coming to Indy on Monday. So that's where we are. David will be here in uniform on Saturday. Jalen could be in uniform on Monday and Tristan will not be in uniform the first two games.

Q: Coach, what's it like when you're waiting for these test results? Did you guys have another round of testing in Indy beforehand, or what's your next couple of days look like?

A: Oh, no, no. We test every day. So, this morning we were... Our test time this morning was 8:00 AM so we tested at 8:00 AM and then it takes... They're testing every athlete in the tournament and so we won't get our results back until later on, late this afternoon probably. But this'll be our third test since we've been here.

Q: Bill, what do you envision for Tyon, for his role coming up Saturday?

A: Well, I know he's going to play, at least we certainly think so. And he'll be one of our four perimeter players. We're extremely, extremely small as you guys know, and how much we can utilize David remains to be seen just because of how he feels and his timing, and all those things. So, you're not going to be able to count on him for a significant number of minutes, I don't believe, on Saturday, even though that'd be nice if he could. So Christian goes from being our starting winging to also our backup five, or Marcus could play that. And then baby Tyon could play that song too, but it won't affect us much offensively, but it'll certainly affect us defensively because we will be tiny. I don't know if we've ever run a team out there this small, so we're going to have to be very scrappy and aggressive.

Q: Bill, has David been able to do anything to just stay in shape at all?

A: I don't think so. I really don't. I think that he says he's feeling well, but I don't know about any workout activity or anything like that, that he would be doing it on his own because he's isolated to a room and to a dormitory. So if he's doing stuff, it's certainly, hopefully because he's feeling better, but that's not something that we have encouraged trying to get him to do.

Q: And when you talk about those different roles, like CB being a backup five and stuff like that, do you have to get them up to speed on how to do that or do they still do what they do, and it just kind of fits?

A: I think there's a little bit to get up to speed because it'll be hard to run. We don't always run them in a game, but we run a lot of sets. We got like 70 something sets, and granted, we may only run seven in a particular game. So, we need to kind of narrow the scope and come up with five or seven themes that we can do with probably CB or Marcus playing the five, at least for those play calls. And I don't think that would be too hard. I think certainly, he can get up to speed on that stuff pretty quick. And we've done that so far, the last three practices... I guess the last two practices, excuse me. So, it'll be a little different, but defensively, we're going to... We switched, we played smaller earlier in the season, we switched five a lot. He just kind of be taking Jalen's place, at least initially where we start. He guarded Culver for half the game against West Virginia, the first time we played them. So, I think he'll adjust to that pretty well, even though they're big guys, a load inside.

Q: Hey coach. What is the possibility that Jalen Wilson could play on Monday? What would have to happen for him to possibly get in uniform?

A: We don't know. Well, that's if obviously, if we're fortunate enough to advance, but we don't know what time the game time is. There are certain protocols that have to be met getting here. if it's later in the day it would probably help, but we don't have any control over that.

Q: And what have you seen from Eastern Washington? Anything specific?

A: Well, they can all shoot and they can play around a true big. I think it's pretty impressive, and we say this almost every year, but we didn't get any favors on this deal. There's a guy that doesn't start on their team that was unanimous pre-season player of the year in the league. And he's good enough to not only make nine threes, I think he took 18 against Southern Utah, which obviously had the best record. I think they were 11-2 and maybe Eastern Washington was 11-3, something like that, or 12-2 and 12-3. I don't remember exactly, and he's not starting. Then their big guy is the player of the year in the league this year. And they've got basically five averaging double figures and a sixth averaging eight and a half, so they can score the ball and they can all shoot and stretch it. They're a tough team to guard based on the tapes that we've watched, and I think we've watched several of them. So that would be something that we have to really do. Something we will have to do is defend the arc, and still yet, it's a little bit hard within the arc if your post guys your best score. But we've got to figure that out.

Q: Bill, have you ever went into an NCAA tournament game in your career with this type of roster uncertainty and things being in flux?

A: No, no, no. We've gone into the NCAA tournament with... I started thinking about how many times we played without our full complement of players at the end of the season, whether it be without Joel or without Cliff, there's two stars with Perry being hurt, without Doke, even though that happened early in the season a couple of times. So, we've gone through periods of time where we've not had our full complement of players. I don't think we've ever gone through anything where our full complement of players could be returning in three days or four days, or one day. And you don't have them for the prep, up until when they return. So, it's different, it's going to be different for a lot of people. But I was really proud of our guys and how we performed against Oklahoma. I thought different guys stepped up. I thought the way we played was conducive for our guys to have some success, and hopefully they still feel that. And so even though it'll be about nine days since our last game when we played, I think it will be an adjustment, but not as much as what a lot of people think. And we may not play well, but it won't be because I don't believe that we've been thrown a curve ball that we can't hit. I think it will be because somebody else just played better than us, and at least I think our guys are confident that if we play well, we can still have success.

Q: Eight of your guys are getting their first taste of the NCAA tournament. Do you share with them about your playing experience in the NCAA tournament and what it was like?

A: My playing experience? My playing experience only lasted for 40 minutes because I only played once and Pete Carril in Princeton back cut us to a victory. So, I didn't have that long of an experience playing, but I've had a lot of experience. I don't know, you guys would know better than me. It's got to be close to 70 games, 80 games that we played in the tournament since I've been a head coach. And many, many games as an assistant. So I think we have a pretty good feel for what's going to happen. Although this year it's different because nobody really has an exact feel on what's going to happen with the logistics of this tournament. But I think our guys will be focused. I think we'll give ourselves the best chance. I think they know there's a commitment level from a concentration and focus standpoint that needs to happen more so than it has all year long to give us the best chance. I think we're up to that.

Q: Hey coach, Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans said that he borrows quite heavily from you and what you've done on defense and our offense. Can you almost see that, and how flattering is it that he would say that?

A: Well, he's done a great job. I remember when he was a good player at Cal, I know he finished up at Fresno, but was a good player at Cal. And I'm really impressed watching them play. They may do some things similar to us in some ways but if you look around America, there's not a lot of secrets out there. Everybody steals from everybody. I'll probably steal a play from Eastern Washington moving forward because there's one action I love that they run, that I think it could be good for us. But everybody learns and steals from everybody else. But that's a nice compliment, but I certainly have the same respect looking at their program and their team, and how they play, certainly is what he said about ours.

Q: Coach, looking back at this last week or so, you guys have made it through without really any issues with COVID through the year. What's it been like kind of emotionally and logistically for your whole program the last couple of weeks, with just kind of this uncertainty as you've gone through? And do you feel better this week than you did last week about having your full roster and what's it been like... I don't know, percentage wise, how much better do you feel, or worse do you feel this week as opposed to last week when these things first started popping up?

A: Well, when it first happened... And who was that? Dennis? I don't even know if that was Dennis or not. Oh, that's Todd? Hey Todd, I'm sorry. But when it first happened, the first thing I thought of was NCAA tournament. The Big 12 tournament is important, but it's not important like this. And so, I was just thinking about how does it impact us for that tournament? And of course, it would because we wouldn't have our guys able to practice with us full-time. And of course, not having David with us obviously is an impact. But when Jalen tested positive on Friday, that threw more concern in it for me that what is going on here? You know, Tristan, he had to be quarantined, he's David's roommate. I'm sure that's how he contracted it but we've done a really nice job. Our medical staff's been unbelievable as far as keeping people away from people and isolated. So, you start to worry if there's something that has triggered something within our program that may not stop or could continue. And right now, I'm nervous about each test, but I'm also very optimistic that it's going to be okay too, but it is a little bit different. The players can't think like that, they can let me and our medical staff worry about all that other stuff. They just need to go about their businesses they have and stay focused on the job at hand. And then if there is an obstacle, we'll deal with it, but we certainly hope there's not going to be any more moving forward.

Q: Coach you've been very forward about how new this is, right? This is something you've never been through. Also, you've talked about your experience in the tournament. You've unfortunately had experience where you've lost a big before. But you always knew that when....

A: I've coached a long time, so yeah.

Q: Yes, yeah. But when Doke was out, okay, you can move on and say, "We're going to embrace the things that we do well." This is different in the sense that you've got McCormick out, but you still are going to get him back. How do you divvy up embracing what you potentially could be? This is unique in the sense that he's out and can't practice, but you have a pretty good chance that he's going to be back.

A: Well, we're preparing for one game right now. I think most weeks during NCAA tournament, I would spend the early part of the week preparing for the potential matchup in the second game because you still would have two or three days to prepare for your first-round match up. I will tell you this, we haven't spent any time on anybody else other than Eastern Washington. So, we have lost in the first round before, twice, and that's a bad feeling and everything, but our team is different this year. And we know we're going to have to scrap. We're going to have to claw for everything that we can possibly get that comes our way, in a positive way. So, I haven't focused on anything other than this game. And in this game, we're focused on being without David, and David is a bonus, as opposed to playing through David

Q: As a follow-up, you mentioned the next game. How much more difficult is it for you and your staff? People talk about the play end game and what it means for the team that's going to play that first one, but it's an extra team that you've got to prepare for. How much more difficult does it get when you are preparing for that two-team tournament? Like you said, that two-game tournament on the weekend, but there's an extra team to prep.

A: Well, the scouting report on those three opponents will be done by probably today, so there will be numerous opportunities. There's enough time in the day, especially with the way things are here right now being somewhat quarantine. There'll be enough time in the day that I will be familiar with all three teams before we play. But my focus is on Eastern Washington. I'm not focused on that, but I'll be familiar with it, but the scouting report will be done. So even though we won't spend time practicing against their stuff, and certainly we wouldn't from this point forward anyway, because we've only got two practices left, but we won't have time practicing against their stuff. But we played enough styles in our league and things like that, that whatever any of those opponents do, it may be new to us, but it won't be totally foreign. So, I'm pretty confident in a quick turnaround, we can be prepared.

Q: How do you keep the players engaged, or how do you deal with the mental aspect of that? Because this is something that they've not dealt with before, and that mental health has obviously been talked about a lot by other sports that have had bubbles.

A: Nancy, I don't think it'll be as big a deal because you can see the finish line. I think it's a much bigger deal having the quarantines and the semi-isolation throughout a course of six or seven months. And the grind of everyday, this is what we're doing. This is how we're testing; this is how you're eating, not leaving the room, basically no social life, all those things. So, I actually think the fact that we're here and something I think that really triggers energy, is walking around and seeing all the other players that are your competitors and your peers, and the other coaches and the staffs, and people following you at practice, and all of these things that I believe gives you energy, that gets you more excited to actually play. So, it won't be easy. It won't be easy, but I also believe that it's not the hardest thing. Just playing here, and if you're fortunate enough to advance, I think the sacrifices that you have to make being here, I think will be minimal compared to the reward.

Q: I know that you talked about Dave as a bonus, but have you or someone on your staff, have you guys done anything Zoom wise with him to kind of keep him engaged in scouting report and game plan and that type of stuff?

A: Not yet, but I will tell you this, our players know exactly how Eastern Washington plays, but we haven't shown them actual footage yet. So, they know actions to guard and all these things, but we haven't shown them actual footage yet. We will start that today, but three days out guys is a long time. But we'll start that today. And then David will be engaged with that, but we haven't done that yet.

Q: This is kind of an underdog role compared to where you're normally sitting at. Is that a card you can play with your team? Is there any effect on that because you aren't the heavy in this year's tournament?

A: I feel like that's a good... I don't know that we could spin it that we're an underdog. And I don't know that, that would be something that our opponents would think of, but certainly, we're not at full strength but we weren't at full strength when we played a really good Oklahoma team, and played pretty darn well in that game, especially the first half, obviously. So, it'll be a way that I think that we can spin it, that I think we have a chance maybe to do something that not as many people probably expect us to do, just because of the hand that's been dealt us, but we have a great opportunity for guys to be even better than what maybe they've had an opportunity to be to this point, because of personnel changes. So, I'm excited about it. We have a motto, "Faces change, expectations do not." And I think it's one of those deals, we still expect to play well and we still expect to have a chance to compete and advance, but we know our margin for error is probably as slim as it ever has been.

Q: Hey Bill, I wanted to ask you, you talked about the importance of this tournament. I know they're all important, but I wonder, do you sense any added weight to this? Just with some of the news in the athletic department that you guys have had and just the sacrifices players are putting in to isolate and do all this, does it maybe mean a little bit more with that context than a regular NCAA tournament?

A: I think it does mean more in that context, but Sam, I don't think it's an extra weight. I look at this as an opportunity to gain, not a situation where you can lose. If you follow this, this team is far exceeded a lot of what a lot of people thought. We weren't very good at all for a good period of time and these guys have flipped it and really committed. So, I want it for them, and I'd also want some good things to happen for our school and our athletic department. And I know this could be a way to do that, but it's not an extra weight. It's not anything that I feel a pressure that we have to do something. The pressure was basically to put ourselves in a position to be in this spot. And the guys have handled that beautifully. We can't control what our roster looks like and everything. We expect to play well, we expect to advance, but I don't feel the weight of the world on my shoulders that we're carrying around more of a burden than what we would've carried if it wasn't such a strange year.

Q: Going back to Tristan, when did he test positive and when would you have him available, or is that still TBD?

A: You know what? Nancy, it's probably TBD, but he tested positive late Sunday. So, we found out about it, we immediately notified the NCAA as soon as we found out about it. I couldn't talk about it because I didn't have the liberty to talk about it then because of HIPAA regulations, but it happened late Sunday. So, if you add it up, I believe that he could rejoin us on Wednesday if we're fortunate enough to win too.

Q: When did David test positive, Tuesday?

A: No. No, he didn't. It was earlier than that. I can't remember off the top of my head but it was older than that. You can do the math; he's going to be here on Friday still.

Q: Hey coach, could you talk a little bit about Mitch Lightfoot's role? And he's one of the few guys with tournament experience. He has some momentum from that OU game.

A: Yeah. Mitch played great against OU. Of course, that's what I was saying earlier. The unfortunate thing with David testing positive, it could turn out to be a great opportunity for Mitch. And he made the most of that opportunity against OU, so I see him having a similar role to what David's had. We're still going to try to play the same way for the most part. We'll play smaller more often, but yeah, we want to utilize Mitch in a comparable way that we did David. Now, we won't throw it to him probably as much on the post, but Mitch is a much better ball screener and getting out of the ball screen than David is at times.