Everything Bill Self said to the media on Monday

Q: Hey, coach. I'm just wondering how familiar you are with Run DMC, first of all. And secondly, do you expect everybody to participate in Late Night?

A: I don't think, the second question first, Shay, I don't know that Kyle Cuffe will be able to. He's on the court doing some stuff, but it's non-contact so I don't know if he'll be cleared to... let me get this out of the way. I don't know if he'll be cleared yet to participate. I don't anticipate that. I think he will be next week sometime. So everybody, but Kyle will participate. And Run DMC I'm very familiar with them; Walk This Way with Steven Tyler, it's Tricky and My Adidas. So that makes me pretty much a hip-hop expert, I believe.

Q: Are you familiar with them, Shay?

A: Absolutely. I'll be there front and center, I hope.

Q: Bill, is Remy back from the ankle?

A: Yeah, he's back. I don't think he's quite 100%. It may not be, they said, for another week to 10 days. He's kind of got a high ankle sprain, but he's back participating, going through everything so he'll be able to go.

Q: Tomorrow's the start of official practice, is that true?

A: Yeah, I think we could legally start today if I'm not mistaken with the 42 days prior to our first game, but we're going to start tomorrow and go to tomorrow, then off Thursday, and then we'll get really going beginning on Friday, even though it's Late Night day, we'll practice earlier that day. So, yeah, our guys, we'll start hooking them up, even though we've been hooking up some, but it'll get real here starting tomorrow.

Q: Hey coach with Late Night, is it the same kind of recruiting tool that it has always been? Has that changed over the years at all? How do you view that?

A: Matt, I actually do think it's the same type of event that it's always been. And of course, it's no secret, schools want to bring in prospects when they're having energy and things like that. And we're one of the several schools out there that does something like this so I hope it is. We're not putting all our eggs in that basket maybe as much as we used to though. It used to be we would bring in a lot of guys and that's not necessarily the case as much right now. But I certainly hope it's fun for all. I guess that's the best way I can say it.

Q: Why not? Why have you changed from previously not putting all your eggs in one basket in that way?

A: Well, it's hard to have that many kids in and give them all the proper attention they deserve. We found it better to spread it out so that way families and individuals can get individual attention as opposed to just dealing with everybody as a group. And we think families actually enjoy that more as well.

Q: Hey coach, I wanted to ask you about the point guard spot. What can we expect from Remy Martin and Joe Yesufu and what kind of role do you see Dajuan Harris taking on this season?

A: Well, I think you just hit it, and throw Bobby Pettiford in there too. So those would be the four guys. Kyle, probably not as, coming early, he's probably a little bit of time away from cracking that foursome, but those will be the four guys that are not fighting for one spot, that are fighting for probably one and three-quarter spots. We can certainly play big like we did last year and play, let's say CB and Ochai or Jalenn or Jalen Coleman-Lands. We can certainly play those guys at the 2, 3, 4, so to speak. But there's going to be more times this year where we play two of those four together that you just mentioned. So it's going to be, right now I would say that Dajuan because him being around is probably, if we were going to play tomorrow, I will say he'd get the majority of the minutes just because he's been around. But that's also with the understanding that Remy hadn't been here. Remy was here and then he wasn't even healthy two of the weeks he was here and then he wasn't here in the summer for the most part, only here for two practices in the summer. So he's not at the same stage. So he's comfort level away from doing that. One of those two will start at point but I can see them both playing a lot together. Joseph is really more of a combo than he is a point, but that's when we usually had our best teams playing with a couple of combos. So, he's in the mix as well. But when he's in the game, I anticipate Dajuan or Remy or possibly Bobby being in the game with him, if that makes sense.

Q: Then what has just impressed you most about Bobby Pettiford's game so far?

A: He's been hurt so I haven't seen him. He was hurt the whole summer. He wasn't 100%. He's just now getting to the point where he's close, but he's very explosive. He can change directions. He can play off the ball screen. He's a pretty good shooter. He needs to get more consistent. But I just think he's experience away from really being, has a chance to maybe be the next really good one we had. But he's experience away from being that right now.

Q: How ready are these guys? You got so many new faces. You just mentioned a minute ago, it's going to get turned up a little bit when practice really goes. How ready are they?

A: I actually think that we're ready to practice, but we're not near ready to play. I think that we had a really good boot camp, probably a great boot camp. Our health is pretty good, even though we are dealing with some things that everybody deals with. I think we have a lot of nice pieces, but the person that's probably not as ready as anybody is me because I don't have an idea yet on how it all fits. So, they may be more ready to practice than I am to actually understand what we have at practice. And I'm really looking forward to seeing how all the pieces fit once we get comfortable together. But, Matt, I'm telling you most years, like in '07 and '08 when those kids were all freshmen and you knew you had them back when they were sophomores and juniors, we were into how we're going to attack a matchup zone the first week of practice. This year, we may be into that the week of the first game, because there's just so many other things that we got to get to, to get everybody comfortable and to know what everybody would do well, how they would play well in those situations. That is pretty much an unknown for me because we have so many new guys.

Q: Yeah. I was going to follow up with basically that thing. Cam Martin said maybe a week and a half ago that the coaches were bringing really good energy. And how much of that has fallen on your staff to try to morph all these guys into being ready and have you had to change much you or your coaches what you've done for these guys or you expect them to catch up and find their way?

A: I don't know that we've changed a lot. I think we're going to go slower than we have in the past, which will be very boring for our older guys, but I think we have to do that. So I think I've got to learn how to practice with 18 guys out there too. Not everybody will be getting many reps all the time, especially maybe some walk-ons, but even with 14 scholarship players, that's going to be a little bit different on how to practice. Instead of having two teams, you can almost field three if you wanted to do it that way. But I think this is going to be a learning experience for me also early on to see how hard you can push these guys and how much you can throw at them, and how fast you can. But I think the coach... all players tell you guys stuff that you want to hear. They're professionals at that. And I hope Cam means it when he says the coaches have brought more energy because I do think our coaches are very excited about this team.

Q: Do you see minutes for the freshmen Biggs?

A: Well, there's two, that'd be KJ and Zach, and they probably be in our two most impressive freshmen so far in large part because of health, but they're both good players. But whether or not they're going to be able to help us beat Michigan State in game one or help us beat St. John's in game six, or win a tournament in Orlando in games four and five and six or whatever it is, that remains to be seen. But they're going to be really good players.

Q: Coach with the guys like Zach and KJ, how do you help them remain patient and not want it right away?

A: I haven't talked to them about that so that'll be something that we probably will talk about, but I want to give them the chance to beat guys out. So I haven't come to any conclusions that this guy's a backup or this guy's a starter, I really haven't even though you would think the veterans would have the edge in which they probably do right now. But you get certain guys comfortable where they're reacting and playing to their athletic ability, I could see that changing as well. So patience is going to be something we probably talk about, but I don't know that I want to talk about that yet. I want them to think they got a shot because they actually do if they play better. Nothing's predetermined yet.

Q: What do you think about, after all the troubles with COVID last year, how exciting will it be to possibly have a full house? And are you looking forward to that personally at Allen Fieldhouse?

A: I will say this. I just said this to (another member of the media) earlier, CB's class is the only class that's, and he's a junior, his class is technically a junior, that has seen what Kansas basketball's about. Nobody did, last year there was no Late Night, there were no fans in attendance so to speak. Obviously, very limited capacity. And then the kids that you recruited, none of them visited because you couldn't visit during COVID. So they all came based on their feel for Zoom calls like this or whatever. So nobody has felt energy yet, except the guys that have been here for more than two years. So I'm actually excited for them to feel that. I hope our fans show up and one thing that I would say, it's been a long time since anybody at any school from a basketball standpoint's had any fun from a crowd standpoint, energy, and all that stuff. Nobody in America, you can have fun by winning, but the feel was so much different. This is the first time, and we may be the first team in America to have the opportunity to feel what it's supposed to feel like. And I hope our fans also think about it's time for us to have some fun too. I know that's how I feel and I've talked to others that feel that way, but there's been a lot of things that we haven't been able to do due to the pandemic and protocols. But you this is a situation in which it's opened up. We can put 16,000 in here. We'll be masked up, but masked up in a situation that we can actually go be social and enjoy each other and have some fun, sounds like something that we've been missing out for a while, for 18 months or whatever so I hope people are excited about that.

Q: What have you seen from Cam Martin so far?

A: He's been good. He's not really a five-man. We're playing him at the five. He's not, he's undersized five. He's really more of a pick and pop guy and the way we play, he's going to be asked to play inside some. I think he can play bigger, but I think he's got pace and he's getting more comfortable and he can shoot the basketball. He's a guy in a certain game who could shoot five and make four. He's also a guy that could shoot five and make one. But the fact that he's a guy that can stretch it, he'll give us a whole nother dimension when he's in the game.

Q: Is David ready to go after his off-season?

A: Yeah, I think so. I don't know that he's 100 percent, but he's been cleared by the staff and he's practicing full speed. He's ready to go. His timing's not great yet, but it will be. It just takes time.