JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with a look back at everything Bill Self said when previewing the Kansas State game on Monday afternoon.

Q: I just wondered if you had a quick injury update, and then maybe just some thoughts on tomorrow's game.

A: Yeah. Injury update is, Zuby will not be available for a while. X-rays were negative, which means very positive for us and for him, but he's still going to be out an extended period of time in a walking boot or whatever until till his foot heals, so... And then, everything else, I assume... I personally haven't seen Kevin yet, but he's been getting treatment the last two days and he's responded well, and we assume he's available. And the thoughts on the game, I'm excited to play it. It was a fun game even though wrong team won the first time we played them. Great atmosphere, and hotly contested, and very competitive and I certainly expect the same in this game.

Q: With the way that game went. And how much do the players talk about the revenge motive and the fact that they're ranked ahead of you guys?

A: I don't think that has one thing to do with anything, Gary, the fact that they're ranked ahead of us. I think what matters in our players' mind, at least I hope so, and you got to understand, I haven't talked to them yet, so since we got back from Lexington, but what I think that they'll feel is they beat us the last time, and that's plenty of motive enough, without thinking about stuff that's pretty irrelevant when it comes to big picture.

Q: What do you feel like you guys have to do better this time than you did during the first matchup?

A: Well, I think there's some things that we actually did okay in the first matchup. But obviously from a better standpoint, we need to play better one-on-one defense. Our closeouts weren't any good. Scout report we didn't follow very well. There's a lot of things that we can do and of course it helps if you shoot the ball better, but those are things sometimes that aren't controllables. I tend to usually focus on controllables. And the controllables are, we can certainly rebound better, we can play, be much more alert defensively, play, pay attention to scout report better, execute better. And then, in the late game situation, obviously we need to be better than we were in Manhattan.

Q: And you mentioned scouting report a few times recently. Does playing a team a second time help in that regard with guys knowing it?

A: Should, but what I'm talking about when I say scouting report, I'm not talking about, "Okay, we're going to... When they get in this alignment, this one we're going to switch and this one we're not." I'm not talking about that near as much. I'm talking more about which hand is the strong hand? Who can we bluff off of? Who can we show stronger help off of? Things like that. But usually, second time is better. Technically, if you go back and look over time, and I know that somebody will positively do this, but when you go back and look over time, I would say that the scoring in the second game is never as high as a scoring in the first game. I shouldn't say never. I'd say usually not as high. Could be wrong on that. But that's at least that's how it seems like it's been with us over time.

Q: And we just talked to Ernest and he talked about him staying ready and kind of throughout the ups and downs of minutes, just how have you seen him kind of stay ready or stay focused throughout the...

A: Oh, yeah. Ernest's attitude, I've said that every time. It's a 10 he and Zuby both. Their attitudes are 10s. Zach's had a good attitude, but with Zach, with Zuby being out, Ernest without question will be our first big off the bench. And then, Zach needs to be prepared to play too, or prepared to play also. But, yeah. I thought Ernest did a really good job the other day and even though I think we can do some things better than what we did the other day, but it was nice to have three opportunities to have a run to the rim threat, which we really don't have near as much when KJ's in the game.

Q: How did Dajuan grade out the other night? Looked like he had a lot of assists, hardly any turnovers.

A: Against Kentucky?

Q: Yeah.

A: Yeah. I thought he played well. I thought he played well. May have got a little tired late, but heck, he was more aggressive offensively to at least shoot the ball in the first half primarily. But, yeah. I thought Juan was back to being Juan.

Q: All five starters, is that as well as they played as a group in a while?

A: Well, it's certainly the best we played as a group in the last two weeks, so I can speak to that. I can't remember all the games or whatnot, but when you look at our starting five the other day, you could say that all five had were definitely positive contributors, even if it wasn't making shots, doing things to put our team in a better place. So, yeah. I think... I didn't grade them all out to see if it was better than other games, grade outs, but I certainly think it was one of our better collective performances in the last two or three weeks.

Q: What do you think of playing K State and Iowa State so soon?

A: I don't understand why the league does it, to be real honest with you. We're playing both two teams twice before we play Texas once. And I know other teams in the league do the same thing, so I don't understand that. But maybe television has a lot to do with it, I don't know, but it's obviously what we have, and we're fine with it because that's the way it is. But it just seems like to me in a perfect world, you would try to space those games out a little bit more for different reasons. And I don't know if anybody else feels the same way, but it seems strange to me sometimes playing a team within... Would that be within two weeks?

Q: Were Zuby and Kevin ankles or feet? What's wrong with them?

A: Yeah. Zub's is more... I guess I'm just going to say foot and Kev's is more his ankle. Yeah.

Q: I don't have much of a memory, but I think you guys did a great job on Nowell two weeks ago. Sills had a really good game. Can you just talk about those two things?

A: Well, if you add those two together, they got what they were averaging probably. If you add Carter and Sills and Nowell, they probably got what they were averaging. It just came from a different area. Sills was unbelievable. He may have been the best player in the game. What he end up with 22, 24, whatever? And was so efficient. And Carter had a nice game and Nowell had a nice floor game. We just didn't let him get numbers. But that's obviously got to be a big key because, and he's a guy can go for 30 any night and get 10 dimes in the same game. So, we can't let him control the game. And even though I don't, I thought we did a decent job on him last time, we obviously didn't do a good enough job on the other guys. That certainly negated the good job we did on him.

Q: And back to Saturday, your bigs were going against the unanimous choice for player of the year last year. It's just the only natural instinct that you'd be a little bit in awe of going against those guys in their own gym. And the way KJ and Ernest just attacked him so aggressively. Were you impressed with that or certainly expected-

A: I tell you what, this is what I was probably the most impressed with. KJ made him guard, because that was the whole deal, try to score. And he made him guard, and he was able to guard. We didn't shut him out down by any reason. What he have 18? 18 and nine or whatever? It's still first team All-American numbers. So, it's not like we shut him down. But what we did a great job of is limit what he probably does best. And that was getting to the offensive glass. And I've watched the tape, we did a great job defensively on blockouts, and KJ was the majority of the time, but Ernest obviously did a great job as well. And then, our rotation rebounding with other guys, rotating to block guys off, was the best it's been in a while.

Q: I know it's just one game, but you guys were on a three-game losing streak. And to win a game like that on the road, how big of a boost can it be or will, I mean, could it potentially be for you guys?

A: Well, I think it helps with mojo a little bit. I said this, I think it was Matt that asked me the other day. That wasn't your normal three game losing streak. So, we had one really bad game in there in which we played poorly, but that wasn't your normal three game losing streak, because the teams are so good. And the teams are still so good and starting obviously with K State tomorrow. So, I think it was important that we... I always say "Don't let one become two or two become three." Well, we did, so now we couldn't let three become four in that situation. So, yeah. Hopefully it'll be good for our confidence, our mojo a little bit.

Q: You mentioned that you'd rather have the second match up to Kansas State and Iowa State more spread out for different reasons.

A: Not for Kansas State and Iowa State. I'm talking about in general, why would team A play team B, regardless of who they are, in a short amount of time? So, that's what I was saying,

Q: Yes. What's the benefit you see there in playing teams a second time more spread out than two weeks?

A: It's more real. You have a better feel for the league. If you have one injury, now potentially one guy doesn't play in two games where it wouldn't be that way the other way around. So, that's how I see it. To at least to me. It happens that way in other leagues. If I'm not mistaken, Purdue and Michigan State played in East Lansing two weeks ago, and then they played again yesterday. So, it's not unusual to have things like this happen. It just seems strange to me why it does. That's all I'm saying.

Q: Whether you want to share it or not, when you saw K State the first time, did you learn a lot about them that you maybe hadn't seen on film? Whether it was something they did or not, I don't know, but just seeing them, how much did that change how you can prepare this time?

A: When we watch our opponents that we play a second time, we'll watch the last game we played them and the games up until we play them a second time. So, basically what they did before that we have in memory bank or whatever, but that's not going to be what we study. We're not going to be studying what they did on December 22nd now, near as much, even though it's part of the scout. But it's not going to be something that we emphasize as much if they're not doing it as much now, because you can only throw so much at the guys.

I think the one thing, and they're better now than they were, they were two weeks ago because they're starting center's playing, and he's an athlete, and he's a great rim runner and can catch lobs and all those things. So, I think the one thing that probably impressed me more in person was how long and how fast and athletic they actually are. Tomlin's long... And I don't want to mispronounce the name, N'Guessan, is that the correct way to pronounce it? His brother played at Oklahoma State there for a moment. But he's good. I mean, he's good and he certainly adds an element that I believe that they didn't have as much of the first time we played him. And he's ridiculously long. But whenever you're playing Keyontae Johnson at the three, you've got a pretty big basketball team and that's what they're doing the majority of the minutes.

Q: Yeah. With him, what worked? I know you liked Jalen’s defense on him in that first one.

A: Well, he still got 24.

Q: Right.

A: So, we didn't... What worked was is when he... We didn't foul him, we actually defended him okay. But the problem was he drew so many fouls. I don't know what he was from the line. He had to score eight or 10 points from the line in that game. So, that was what we did not do well.