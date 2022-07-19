Everything Gradey Dick said on Tuesday night

Before Gatorade announced its male and female Athletes of the Year on Tuesday night, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Gradey Dick.

Gradey Dick: Hello, I'm in Hollywood. I'm here because they have all the 12 Gatorade Player of the Year in each sport. And obviously, I'm here for basketball, and we're up for the award for athlete of the year, out of us 12.

Question: And what have you been doing? Have you been painting the town? Have you done anything fun? Good food? What's the kind of vibe been like out there, and how is it different maybe from what you're used to on a day-to-day basis?

Gradey Dick: So, I actually got here Saturday, last weekend, and had this little fitting with some people to get a suit. But over that time, we had some little workouts we had to do... Or not "we had to", but I just got some good work in. But yeah, during these last couple of days we've just been doing stuff as a group, us 12. Like this morning at 7:00 AM, we went for a big hike and looked at the Hollywood sign and saw all that stuff. So, I think it's just, we've just been doing everything together and making it fun for everyone.

Question: And real quick, is your family with you? If so, what's that like? And real quick, I know we're focused on this, but can you also talk about what practice has been like? Obviously, the defending national champs, kind of a mix of new roster, old roster, and what that's been like since you've been in Lawrence?

Gradey Dick: Yeah. Both my parents are here with me, and it's just really special for all of us to experience this together. I've worked hard to get here, but they've also worked harder to get me here too. So, it's just a good celebration for us all. But yeah, practice has been great. We've been there since June 4th, as you know. So again, go work every day. Good lifts, and get back on the court with (Bill) Self. And the team's looking great, and I love everything about it. The guys, everyone's just been good together. And we have a lot of fun together, so I feel like it just holds together really well.

Question: Gradey, what's been your role at practice? Where does he play you? Where does he want you to play?

Gradey Dick: So, it's pretty similar as high school. It's on the wing, a lot like CB, you kind of see, just shooting wise. And right now, it's just, he's trying to see where everyone's at. But we all kind of know our roles a little bit, but everyone's just learning still how to fit in everywhere on the team.

Question: What do you think of the freshmen?

Gradey Dick: Freshmen?

Gradey Dick: I think we're great. I think we're hitting the ground running, pretty well. No one's really taking any steps back, so I feel like we have a special team.

Question: What are you going to do during the break, when you get to take a few weeks off?

Gradey Dick: Obviously just go home, spend a lot of time with the family before I leave them for a while. But yeah, just see hometown friends, everyone like that.

Question: What is it like to get all these awards?

Gradey Dick: Sorry, what'd you say?

Question: What's it like to get all these awards this past year?

Gradey Dick: I'm thankful for everything. It's just, all this high school stuff, it's really great, and I'm glad all my hard work paid off for that. But as I'm stepping into this new kind of chapter in my life, it's just something I kind of have to put back there and forget about, and focus on this upcoming season.

Question: What's it like being back with Zach? I don't know if we get to see this... You're smiling, so I know... Is he kind of a... not a clown, but is he the kind of guy that keeps things interesting?

Gradey Dick: Yeah, of course. I think we have a lot of people like that on the team this year. But yeah, for sure, Zach, you know how we were roommates back at Sunrise. And I think it's just funny, I smiled because I came in this year, in the summer, it was like nothing left off. It was like, we're having a good time.

Question: You were saying that you don't think about it much, but what do you think about the NBA mock drafts already talking about you?

Gradey Dick: I actually haven't really focused too much on that. And to be honest, I haven't heard too much because my parents do a really great job of kind of keeping that somewhere where I don't need to focus on it. Just, that way I can keep my head focused on the season.

Question: Gradey, how important is it for you to have fun and to not worry about those expectations of what other people from the outside say or maybe anticipate or expect? I mean, is it important for you to have fun and kind of enjoy this process, and kind of unpack and get comfortable?

Gradey Dick: Yeah, of course. I think that's super important, just, you know when to give your... You're always going to give it your all, but you know when to do your work, get your work done, and then get your first things done first. And that way you have that time to have fun with people, have fun with these 12 other athletes that I'm with over here, and just make times and remember these special moments.

Question: Are you in a rush, or... ? I mean, will you stay as long as you want, I mean, obviously the NBA is a huge dream, a huge goal, but I mean, are you ready for that now? Or are you going to enjoy this and take all this part of your next journey, and...?

Gradey Dick: I think, like I was talking about with the mock stuff, I think that's just another part of my chapter that I'm really not focused too much on. I'm just focused, right now, directly on the season, and I'm trying to make me and the team as better as we can. So, if that comes with it, for sure. But right now, it's the team.

Question: All right. I think we're good. Thanks. Thanks a lot. Hey, last thing, what's anything you guys are doing outside of basketball that keeps things fun or interesting? I know it's been hot lately. Do you guys do stuff as a team outside of the court?

Gradey Dick: Yeah, I mean, we like to have our fun. But to be honest, I mean the summer's... I wouldn't say boring, but we make the most of it. I mean, away from practice, we had a little condition on the low graduation hill with Ramsey. And then when that was done, we all messed around at one of the pools, just team bonding.