Everything Jalen Wilson said on Monday afternoon

Jalen, you had another situation of back to back against the same opponent like you had with Iowa State last year. I think we even talked to you about that one last year. I know AAU and stuff like that's happened, and you guys aren't totally unfamiliar with that. But what did you learn last year, back to back with Iowa State, that maybe helps you prepare for what's ahead with TCU and just how to handle this week?

Jalen Wilson: I'd say the biggest thing with playing those games are learning, you have to learn really fast. Having that much time in between is only a day or so it's a lot of quick things you have to fix. Especially, in last year's case where we kind of beat them, I think 20 points, then we go down there and it's a close game. So it's also in their favor as well because they get to fix a lot of things that they may have messed up on the first time. So it's kind of in the benefit of both teams a little bit.

Advantages? Just being familiar?

Jalen Wilson: Yeah. Yeah. Especially just playing them. Like I said, it's so soon, so quick of a turnaround. You learn from what you did, but you can't really think about what happened that game because it's going to be a completely new game.

Saturday you broke a string where you guys were not able to own the boards like you had been. Is there anything that Baylor did that took away our effectiveness of dominating inside?

Jalen Wilson: I don't know. I take a part on that. I'm usually a really good rebounder, but not that game. I wasn't really able to just find my way to the boards. They did a great job boxing out. I think a lot of their guys were in double-digit rebounds or a couple. So that's just on our part of just being more aggressive on the road, especially with how physical they play.

Then, to follow up with that, you're going to face a really good rebounding team on Tuesday. TCU Kind of makes its money and just talk about that challenge and back-to-back games of really going to war inside.

Jalen Wilson: We'll just have to embrace the physicality of the game that it's going to be. Especially being a back to back and being on the road, it's going to be even tougher. So, just be the aggressor, be the team that wants it more, because we need these last three games. So this will definitely be the start of the three. So just, just coming in, wanting it more than them.

You had to miss the start of the season and then you kind of got back into the flow of things, conference play, and everything. And obviously, Remy is kind of trying to do a similar thing and missing games and coming back. So what kind of advice have you given him in trying to work his way back in the flow of things?

Jalen Wilson: Just staying confident, just keep working every day to get a little bit better every single day. Keep his mindset well, being the best teammate he can be, no matter what's going on. And just having a good mindset, not getting too down, too high, just at a steady pace. When you're not doing the things that you want to do or not being able to play, it kind of can mess with you a little bit. Just tell him to be confident.



