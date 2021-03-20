JayhawkSlant - Everything Marcus Garrett said after KU advanced to the Round of 32

THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by Marcus Garrett. We'll begin with questions.

Q. Could you just describe when you guys felt the game was turning your way? What this atmosphere was like as an NCAA tournament game?

MARCUS GARRETT: It was a great atmosphere out there. I felt like the game kind of turned, I would probably say, when the clock was messing up. When the clock was messing up, the game would just pause for a second, I feel like we locked in and that's when the game kind of turned around.

Q. Can you describe what it was like to see David arrive yesterday and be able to practice, kind of what his presence and the way he played, what that meant?

MARCUS GARRETT: His presence means a lot to us. I think he's been our leading scorer down the stretch in conference. He's really picked it up offensively. Getting our big man back was definitely huge for us. Yesterday definitely trying to get his ribs back and get his legs back under him.

Q. Were you confident he'd be able to do that for being out for a week or so?

MARCUS GARRETT: Yeah, I mean, when you think about it, he's played basketball his whole life. I think him taking 10 days off wouldn't take away what he does on the basketball court. It would just be more fatigue I would say.

Q. Wanted to ask you about Dajuan, the spark he gave you today. Can you talk about how he wasn't phased coming in and playing on the NCAA tournament stage?

MARCUS GARRETT: He played great. He came out there, he did what Dajuan does. He took the shots that was open and knocked them down. I feel like he played a great game. He gave us the boost we needed and he was plus 22, which was great. I felt like he played great.

Q. Not a guy who takes a lot of threes, but he's made quite a few of them. What do you think about his confidence shooting the ball?

MARCUS GARRETT: I feel like he has confidence in shooting the ball. I mean, he just doesn't take them all the time because that's kind of not what he does for our team. I feel like whenever he does take them, he has a chance to knock them down.

Q. Seemed like you were comfortable taking the outside shot, the third one from the corner. How big was your shot today from what you guys needed?

MARCUS GARRETT: The atmosphere had me kind of like feeling good. I feel like I was open, I had to take those shots. I was just able to knock them down.

Q. When Dave was out there, we did see him on the end one at the free-throw line, kind of celebrated like we've seen him do all year. What was he like out there? Did he save his energy, bring it?

MARCUS GARRETT: From the time he arrived yesterday, we felt his energy, we felt his presence. He was just happy to be with us, he was happy to be back on the court.

Q. How tough a matchup were those guys?

MARCUS GARRETT: Definitely a tough matchup. That's a great team. The way they move the ball, the way they shot the ball, the way they spread the floor was great. It was a hard matchup.

Q. Another one about David. I know they were saying he might not even play a ton today. For him to actually exceed his minutes average the season in a game where the other team's big man was going off, how significant was that to watch him?

MARCUS GARRETT: That was definitely incredible. Knowing that he hadn't practiced or did anything in the last 10, 11 days, for him to come out and just be so productive on the offensive end, that was definitely something great to see.

Q. I wanted to ask about your three-point shooting. I believe you only made two threes during the entire month of February, but you now made seven in your last games in March. Is it something they need you to make them more or has your confidence built up more?

MARCUS GARRETT: It's March. I know it's winning time. I know I have to knock down shots. Stepping up and having confidence in shooting the ball more.

Q. Even when you guys were down in the first half, into the second half, there didn't seem to be any panic. I'm just wondering, is it something internal, your belief in yourself, the strategy of the game? What made you guys appear to be confident throughout?

MARCUS GARRETT: Coach Self, he tells us every timeout it's a long game, just stay with it. Just keep chipping away at the lead and we'll get it where we want it.

Q. I know it's hard to look ahead, but have you seen USC? Got any preference on matchups?

MARCUS GARRETT: Kind of don't have a preference. I watched film on both teams already. Whichever team wins, I feel like Coach Self will have us ready for them.

Q. At halftime what was the focus? What were you guys thinking? You had the rough start. What was your mindset coming out in the second half?

MARCUS GARRETT: Stay calm, chip away at the lead, it's a long game. We know what type of team we are. We know if we lock in and defend, we can cut the lead, come back, get it exactly where we want. I feel like when we locked in defensively, we was able to do that.

Q. Did you see everyone stay calm? This is a new experience for a lot of your teammates. You've been through it. Did you see everyone stay calm or did you have to help calm them down?

MARCUS GARRETT: I feel like we always calm at halftime. We knew exactly what we had to do to go out there and win that game. I feel like that's what we went out there and did.

Q. Wanted to talk to you about the toughness of this team from start to finish of this game. What does this say about the toughness of the team this year?

MARCUS GARRETT: I definitely feel like we're a tough team. We've been through a lot of adversity this year. I feel like every time adversity hits us, I feel like we're able to bounce back. That's something that we showed today with the rough first half, we was able to bounce back in the second half and come out with a win.

Q. I just wanted to talk about your shot today. It seemed like you could find a way to get some shots to fall, big down the stretch. Can you talk about your shot, especially from outside the arc.

MARCUS GARRETT: It's something all the coaches kind of tell me every day, just to take the shots that they leave me open, shoot the ball every time I'm open. That's what I tried to do today, was be aggressive from behind the arc.

Q. Can you talk about the performance of the Groves brothers of Eastern Washington.

MARCUS GARRETT: They was great. They was great. Definitely a hard guard with the way they was stretching the floor, the way the could drive, the way they was posting. It was definitely a hard matchup for us.

Q. I wanted to ask you about playing with three fouls. You got the third one late. Were you worried at all? Anybody give you any advice?

MARCUS GARRETT: No, I wasn't worried. I kind of know how to play without fouling, without gambling, without reaching, just putting myself in good situations where I don't have to foul. I kind of wasn't worried.

Q. Did it affect how you were able to guard?

MARCUS GARRETT: Not much. But I kind of feel like it took me off the ball. I just couldn't be aggressive with probably the ball handler bringing the ball up the court. Overall, it didn't mess with me.

Q. Did Dajuan say anything, like he'd take care of it?

MARCUS GARRETT: Yeah, he tell me he got it.