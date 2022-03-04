Everything McCormack, Lightfoot, and Coleman-Lands said on Friday

Q: You guys probably know this already. 38 straight years KU has won on senior day ... night. Also 62 conference championships. Can you talk about how great it is to be a part of that? The challenge of it, and also the pressure of extending that another year. All three of you.

David McCormack:

I guess I'll start it off. Like you said, it's a legacy, almost tradition, and it's an honor to be a part of it and just kind of leaving our handprint and our imprint on it as far as just keeping it going and being historically, like I said, a part of the program and everything they've done.

Mitch Lightfoot:

No. Yeah. Like you said, there's a lot of tradition, a lot of history behind it all. Had a lot of great guys come before us that have done ... that have set This tradition and we got to keep up our end of the deal and make sure we follow in their footsteps.

Jalen Coleman-Lands:

You know, just take this as a test. I mean I think it's a great opportunity for us and something that we all look forward to doing ourselves, winning, and kind of fulfilling our destiny.

Q: Hey Mitch, I went back and looked at a story I've done. I think it was your senior year in high school. You had an in-home visit with the coaching staff. I think you guys were in the basement watching the Chiefs game. One of the quotes you had said was, man, how cool is this? Can you just talk about this journey, what it's been like? I mean, it seems like so long ago, and yet it seems like it's also gone by really quick.

Mitch Lightfoot:

Yeah. No, definitely. It feels like it's gone by super quick. Been here for a while, but time flies when you're having fun. Nah, just being able to be a part of this tradition, being able to be teammates with these guys, be learning from our coaches, it's been amazing. Being around these fans, being around this atmosphere is truly something that you don't understand unless you're a part of it. I've said that before, but I truly do mean that. There's nothing quite like the family, the brotherhood of Kansas. Hopefully, it continues to grow and prosper here in the future.

Q: Last night, did you know that a technical was coming?

Mitch Lightfoot:

No, I did not know it was coming but-

Q: Worth it?

Mitch Lightfoot:

Nah, it was pretty stupid, but I make sure I can't do that. That was very stupid, but yeah.

Q: David, senior classes throughout your life and throughout the history of college basketball, guys come in together, they grow up together, they leave together. The way things are going now it's different, right? You've got J Cole and Remy as a part of this class, even though they've just been one year. How unique is this group, other than the fact that six guys are giving speeches tomorrow? How different does that make this one feel?

David McCormack:

It's it is special just because you come from different programs and definitely had different impacts on this particular program, this particular team. Everybody brought their own niche. Now whether it's communication, playing style, the characteristics, everybody left an impact and they're definitely going to show and talk about it on senior night, just everything that they've done and sacrificed for the team and for the program

Q: Memories of the first meeting with Texas, you guys actually shot well, rebounded pretty well. They got you at the end. Just feelings on that game, your memories of it. All three of you, if you would.

Mitch Lightfoot

I'll jump it off. We played well in the beginning. Had a lead, I believe, with two and a half minutes left and let that get away from us. So, we got to realize the things in scouting report that we did well and we got to realize the things we didn't do so well. Once we address those, that'll give us a better chance to win. Going to go have to go out there and battle. It's going to be a battle. Every Big 12 game is a battle. These guys, we're going to lock in, we're going to listen to the coaches here in the upcoming practice, and going to make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to win.

David McCormack:

I was just going to piggyback off what Mitch said. Just knowing the scouting report and kind of just taking away their strengths. Like you said, we had a [inaudible 00:04:43] night but we still could have rebounded better. I could have executed some plays better, just the small things to create separation late in the game.

Jalen Coleman-Lands:

Yeah. That was a great point. I mean, a lot of the same things that Dave and Mitch were talking about. I don't want to repeat the same things. Yeah

Q: David, you’re sitting next to two guys who are super seniors, sounds at least from the podcast you do with Wayne (Simien) that you're pretty much good on this being your last year in college, but is any part you leaving a little bit of a door open to possible returning for another year?

David McCormack:

I haven't made any concrete decisions. I'm just going into the senior night just because it's my fourth year. I have given a lot to the program and I still want to be able to give the speech and walk out with my parent and enjoy that time as this being my senior year. If there is another year, then I don't know if you can double down and have a second speech or whatever, maybe, but I just think-

Mitch Lightfoot:

Nothing is impossible. If you want to do it again, do it again (laughing).

David McCormack:

Prime examples. Yeah, I’m going to enjoy it for what it's worth right now. That's kind of in the back of my head and want to go forward with the rest of the season, doing as much as I can.

Q: When, when you had the opportunity to come here and committed and the whole bit, I think you said, what better way to cap it off my college career than coming to a place like this and experiencing that? What's it been like? I mean I know that's a loaded question, but has it lived up to kind of what you expected?

Jalen Coleman-Lands:

Yeah. It's been everything more. Even just being with these guys every day has been kind of large enough reason for me to be here. And then the staff, even the support, it's been ... Like you said, well, Mitch referenced from before you only have to ... you have to be a part of it to understand. From the outside looking in, I didn't know the impact that this community has, even just the inner kind of community. You're talking about from the players, the brotherhood that is built. I'm looking forward to growing our relationship post-career, see where that goes. Hey man, you in town, like come on. You know, things like that, just I'm excited for it as well, just continuing that brotherhood. Yeah, it starts with the people. It's the people that make this community great, and it's been everything and more.

Q: David and Mitch -- first meeting not too different from TCU, they beat you on the offensive glass, got a lot more looks at baskets. Can you kind of go through the one on one of what you have to do to prevent a team from getting offensive rebounds? What's going through your mind? Last night you improved in that area a lot.

David McCormack:

Just being the aggressor, being very physical, making sure that you make contact first. I always say physicality beats athleticism. They have an athletic team so if we just kind of put a body on them first, eliminate their athleticism, things will work out in our favor. That goes the same way for offensive rebounding, getting second-chance opportunities, or defensive being able to move in transition. Just things like that are what's going to benefit us most on the glass.

Mitch Lightfoot:

Yeah. No, you look at the second half yesterday, I think we limited them to one offensive rebound the entire second half. That's definitely one we can learn from and use that kind of same energy. It's a team effort when you're rebounding against teams like that where everybody crashes the glass really hard and you're having two guards and three men that are really going to crash the boards. There's definitely a team aspect to it. It's got to be personal; it's got to be everybody committed to doing that. You saw that in the second half, and if we can keep that rolling, that'll give us a good chance to be successful.





Jalen Coleman-Lands:

Yeah, I was going to touch on that as well. It's not just the bigs, especially when you play against great rebounding teams like TCU where their guards do a lot of rebounding as well, especially if they shoot threes and long rebounds. It's not just the bigs, that's a whole team thing.

Q: But you said a couple of weeks ago you were starting to see the end, right? Last games coming up here and things like that. How are you? Stupid question, but how are you holding up right now? You know what I mean? This is truly the end tomorrow here. I mean has any of that hit you more? Is it a wave right now? What are you feeling?

Mitch Lightfoot:

It really kind of hasn't hit me yet. Still just preparing for this game like I would all the others, ready to go to practice. It's kind of crazy that the clock's ticking down and this is coming to a close, but I'm excited for us to go out there and compete in the field house one more time. I know these guys are excited as well. They've put a ton into this program and we're just hoping to make it a little bit better. I'm excited to be out there again.

Q: It's just natural then. You're not like avoiding the feelings or anything? That's just going about your business?

Mitch Lightfoot:

It'll definitely hit me tomorrow, for sure. Not avoiding anything, but it stinks that it's over but glad it happened.

Q: Lastly, will you continue to play, I mean like overseas? I mean are you going to pursue that opportunity or do you know your plan is after this season?

Mitch Lightfoot:

I want to continue to play basketball so that's my goal, whatever level that may be. Basketball is the game I love so keep doing it.

Q: Do you, do you guys have any rules on your speeches tomorrow? Has that been communicated to you at all?

Mitch Lightfoot:

They said I had to keep it under at least an hour. Nah, it'll probably ... it's not going to be too lengthy. It'll be to the point.