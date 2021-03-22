JayhawkSlant - Everything Mitch Lightfoot said while previewing the USC game

Q: Mitch, how did it feel to get that first one out of the way? You guys were down, I think, 10 early in the second half and chipped away, and then I guess the floodgates opened.

A: It was good. We needed that, obviously win or go home at this point in time. So any win, we'll take. Yeah, they're a really good team. They had some shooters. The big guys can shoot and stretch the floor. So that allowed for them to get some looks. We battled back and then responded and ended up winning in the end.

Q: Knowing that it is one and done, does that add additional pressure? I mean, is that on your mind all the time?

A: I think for any competitor, it's March madness. You know that if you lose, you go home, so it's got to be on everyone's mind. It's just a part of the month and the madness, and I think everybody on our team understands that, and it helps you focus even more.

Q: Mitch, what's the biggest key for you guys right now, as far as scrambling with your roster? You had that stretch to end the season where everybody was there and you guys were playing well, and then COVID interrupts that and you have to deal with scrambling with Dave and Jalen and Tristan. I mean, what's the biggest key to keeping yourselves grounded and finding your way through that?

A: I think it's just knowing what wins. Defensively, we got to lock in and really follow our starting report, really play to our defensive principles. And if we can do that, then we're going to be okay in any situation that we're facing. Q: Is it weird... You just got Dave back and that was the big story. And now you're sitting here waiting on Jalen the same way. I mean, do you guys look at it individually personnel-wise like that? Or is it really like Coach talked about yesterday, just we do what we can with what we have and that's what we worry about?

A: Yeah. I mean, similar to what Coach says. Next guy up, it's always been our mantra. We're good with what we got, and when we get back the guys that have been out, that's even better. And I think we're looking forward to them coming back, but in the meantime, we're going to play with all we got and we're going to continue to fight with what we got.

Q: Mitch, a couple of questions for you. First wanted to ask about your dive over the table. Can you go back through that, and just what you're thinking as you're running toward the sideline, and how that all developed?

A: First of all, I thought the table was actually one of those ones that you guys usually sit at the field house where it's planted into the ground. And so I sat down on top of it and I was like, "Okay, cool. I'm good," and then all of a sudden, everything started moving below me and I was like, "And timber," but yeah, I was just making sure we got that extra possession. And like I said, I thought the table was sturdy. Apparently, it was not.

Q: Were you worried about the laptop that was on it?

A: If you look, I reached down to grab something, and I looked and I was like, "Oh, I don't want to grab that," because leave it to me to bust somebody's $2,000 laptop, and I'd feel horrible if I did that. So I'm glad it didn't break.

Q: Yeah. And then wanted to ask you about just getting Jalen back in general. When it does happen, what does Jalen mean to the team and what do you think he contributes the most?

A: I think he contributes rebounding, an offensive aggressiveness that we need. He's a bigger guy too, so that helps. I think he'll help us win games. And when he gets back, that'll be a boost to us.

Q: Following up from what Scott was asking, that play of you saving the ball, throwing it off the opponent and then tumbling out of bounds, as well as the one that David made diving out of bounds, getting it ahead to Christian and it led to a layup from Marcus, how are those two players an example of you guys selling out for the greater good of the team?

A: Yeah, I mean, the play Dave made was great. You got to think about it, those extra possessions, his plays that you might... 50-50 balls, you got to get 70% of those. Coach talks about that before games all the time. So, if we can continue to get 70% of the 50-50 balls, we're going to be better off. It's a game of possessions. You got to have more possessions than any other team. Extra possessions, are, like I said, the name of the game.

Q: And Mitch, what have you seen from USC at all, your next opponent?

A: They've got some great players. They've got some young guys, the Mobley brothers. I feel like this last game we played with some really good brothers, and then we play against the Mobley brothers tomorrow night. They're going to be great as well. And they have other players on the perimeter that are really solid players. So, we got to understand what it's going to take to guard them, need lock in defensively and continue to watch film, continue to lock into our scouting report.

Q: Yeah. And there's the follow-up to that about Dave and what he brings to the team. He had to come back from that COVID pause, and he really showed up in the second half. Can you just talk about the transition for him potentially, maybe, from the first half to the second half?

A: Yeah, coming back from that, I think he did a great job of, of maintaining himself. I'm glad he was healthy. And he came out there and really played his butt off. His first half, like you said, it was a little bit shaky, but he just came back from 10 days of not doing that and not playing this basketball, so he did a great job of adjusting and then came out there in the second half, slowed down, understood how he was going to get his buckets, knew that the chap was coming and had to go early to get those jump hooks. So, I think he did a great job of that and really gave us what we needed.

Q: Mitch, I know the whole season has been different and weird, and these types of interviews and things like that. But you've been through this as much, if not more, than anybody on this team. How different is this tournament? I mean, usually you got us coming in the locker room, and you'd open practice with fans there and things like that. I mean, how different does this feel, and is it may be an advantage to you that so many guys are going through it for the first time and they don't know the difference?

A: Yeah. I mean, I don't know, I guess a little bit of an advantage. I was talking to our guys and I was just like, "It's just so different. So different." I was telling them, "Don't get used to this," because hopefully this is a one-time thing and they'll never have to experience this again. I'm not saying it's bad. I'm just saying that these younger guys need to know how much fun it is having the media in the locker rooms, having the open practices, having the buzz around the whole thing, even going to and from the hotel, getting to see your friends, walking through lobbies... Just so in awe of being able to see you guys. It's so cool, and it's something that I will treasure forever. I'm glad that I get to come back next year and hopefully do this again with more normalcy to it.

Q: Hey, Mitch, building off on that, could you talk a little bit about the meals you guys are getting? I talked to one of the volunteers who helps hand out the meals. Could you just talk about that?

A: Yeah. Meals really depends. Sometimes you get the hotel food, which will be in our meeting room and then we'll socially distance and then eat, and then sometimes the food is brought up to our room. The stuff that's brought to the room is more stuff that we have ordered with the team from different restaurants around town.

Q: Who's the pickiest eater on the team?

A: The biggest eater on the team?

Q: Pickiest.

A: Pickiest eater? Hmm. Who do you think? Marcus? I mean, I don't know. It depends. This year's team doesn't really have too many picky eaters. Maybe Marcus, but I think really at this point in time, we've eaten so much hotel food that you can't really be picky, which is not a bad thing. Don't get me wrong.

Q: Hey Mitch, just your thoughts of when you heard about VCU, and I don't know if you guys talked about it and I know you guys have empathy in the Big 12 tournament, but just thoughts about when you guys got the news about BCU.

A: It's crazy. We've talked about this together as a team that this can happen. COVID-19 can knock you out of your season at this point in time. Like I said in the past, it's the fourth quarter. Your mistakes are magnified. I'm not saying they made any mistakes, but COVID-19 can change the season can end a season. So, we have to maintain our procedures here, whether that be wearing masks, socially distance while we eat, socially distance while we're going to and from practice. There's just so many different things that we're doing to limit the chances that we have another... I don't know. I don't want to say outbreak, but any more cases.